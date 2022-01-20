Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton will never get over the controversial circumstances that saw him lose the 2021 Formula 1 title to Max Verstappen at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The Mercedes driver has not spoken publicly since his loss, with many questioning his future in the sport.

Hamilton looked to be comfortably on his way to a record-breaking eighth world title until a late safety car period with just six laps remaining. Mercedes' decision not to pit and Michael Masi's controversial decision to restart the race on the final lap allowed Verstappen, who was on fresh tyres, to easily pass Hamilton on the final lap and claim his maiden world title.

Mercedes were incensed and Wolff was heard berating Masi on the team radio. The Silver Arrows immediately appealed the outcome, but it was dismissed by the FIA race stewards. The reigning Constructors' champions decided to drop their appeal after the FIA confirmed that they will hold an enquiry into the events of Dec 12 at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Wolff admitted that Hamilton and the entire team were still disillusioned with the sport, as they believe the rules were adapted for the "sake of the show". He is certain that it will take a long time to digest the outcome of the race in Abu Dhabi, and feels Hamilton will never get over it.

"It runs very deep. Lewis, I and the whole team are disillusioned," Wolff said, as quoted on Racing 365. "We love this sport because it's honest. The stopwatch never lies. But when we break the fundamental principle of fairness and the stopwatch is no longer relevant, then you doubt this sport."

"About the fact that all the work, blood, sweat and tears can be taken away from you. It's going to take a long time to digest that. I don't think we'll ever get over it, especially Lewis as a driver," he added.

The Mercedes team principal also made it clear that he wants to see action from the FIA with regards to the enquiry, and that mere words will not appease the team. He wants clarity over the rules before the start of the 2022 season with a guarantee that such an incident will not occur again.