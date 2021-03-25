Lifetime TV is making a sequel to its two previous "Harry and Meghan" films with a storyline based on the revelations the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made in their Oprah interview.

Lifetime has given the green light for "Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace," which will detail the couple's exit as senior royals. The third film promises to "reveal what ultimately led to the couple's break from the royal family." It will explore "the monarchy at a crossroads following the shocking, bombshell tell-all interview."

The movie, which is a follow-up to the 2018 entry "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance, " and 2019 sequel "Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal," will reveal "what really happened inside the palace" that drove the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to "leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie."

"The movie will detail Meghan's growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that 'The Firm' was not defending them against the press's attacks, and Harry's fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother's untimely death," reads the press release for the movie provided by Variety.

"Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace" will reportedly also tackle the "private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that led to the ultimate break from the royal ties."

Casting is said to be underway for the film, with production set in the spring and the release eyed for fall. Menhaj Huda, who helmed the first two films in the franchise, will return to direct the sequel. Scarlett Lacey, who penned the first two movies, will co-write the script for the third film.

There is no word yet on who will portray Oprah Winfrey in "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace." It is also unclear if any of the cast from the previous Lifetime movies will be in the third film as there were different actors who portrayed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Parisa Fitz-Henley, Murray Fraser, and Steve Coulter played Meghan, Harry, and Prince Charles, respectively in the 2018 movie. The 2019 film had Charlie Field and Tiffany Smith portray the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while Charles Shaughnessy played Prince Charles.