France's Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 will not resume this season after the country banned all sporting events until September.

On Tuesday, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that the 2019-20 sporting season is over. He also revealed that the government is planning to ease the country's coronavirus lockdown on May 11.

Previously, French football's governing body had hoped to resume the currently halted season on June 17. In that scenario, they had aimed to finish the campaign before July 25. However, after the latest declaration of the government, no such plans are to be executed.

Football in France has suspended for an indefinite period since March 13. As of now, it is still unknown whether Ligue de Football Professional (LFP) will abandon the season's rankings with no promotion or relegation and no champions to be declared.

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are 12 points clear of Marseille on top of the table. Before being called off, the league still had 10 rounds of fixtures remaining.

In a statement, French Football Federation wrote, "The Executive Committee of the French Football Federation, meeting on Tuesday April 28 following the announcement of the deconfinement plan by Prime Minister Édouard Philippe to fight against the Covid-19 epidemic, took note of the impossibility to organize matches and resume the current 2019-2020 season championships."

BBC reports that on 10 April, LFP officials had met to vote in favour of resuming their current season. That decision has now been reversed. It has been understood that UEFA has given the European leagues a deadline of May 25 to decide whether they want to resume or cancel their respective seasons.

Recently,the Dutch football season has also been cancelled. It remains to be seen if other football leagues around Europe will consider the cancellation of their seasons.

President of Spain's La Liga, Javier Tebas, has a different perspective on the situation. Tebas said that he could not understand why playing football behind closed doors isn't a good idea.

He said that playing the sport behind closed doors poses far fewer dangers than those situations that involve working on an assembly line or being on a fishing boat on the high seas.

Reportedly, Spain is the worst affected European country so far with over 231,000 COVID-19 positive cases and more than 23,000 deaths. It's certainly a grave concern for people living in Spain and around the world, despite what Tebas believes.