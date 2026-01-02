OnlyFans star Lily Phillips has been baptised, signalling a turn towards faith as she enters the new year. The Derbyshire-born content creator, 24, who made headlines for sleeping with 1,113 men in 12 hours in 2025, shared that the re-baptism stems from a personal crisis that led her back to Christianity.

Phillips, raised in a Christian household, admitted to straying but now seeks to prioritise her religion, feeling closer to God after the ceremony. This development highlights her ongoing personal evolution.

Her Rise to Fame on OnlyFans

Phillips launched her OnlyFans account at a very young age, initially earning £15,000 ($20,000) in her first month through solo content. She rapidly grew her subscriber base, achieving monthly earnings of up to £200,000 ($270,000) by collaborating with other creators and pushing boundaries.

Overall, her income from the platform has surpassed £2 million ($2.7 million), according to reports. Her notoriety peaked with daring challenges. The first, involving 101 men in 14 hours, was captured in a documentary by YouTuber Josh Pieters, garnering widespread attention. This paved the way for the larger event with 1,113 participants in a London warehouse, where men applied online and underwent basic screening.

The stunt sparked ethical debates, with critics highlighting risks like STIs and exploitation, while Phillips viewed it as an expression of freedom. Media outlets across the UK and beyond covered the story extensively, amplifying her profile in the adult industry.

The Path to Lily Phillips' Baptism

Despite the success, Phillips faced internal turmoil. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, she said, 'I think for a while I'd kind of deviated from my faith.' The decision for re-baptism came during the festive period in 2025, specifically between Christmas and New Year, as she sought a fresh start.

The ceremony, held in a church, involved full immersion and was documented in videos she shared online. Phillips, who supports progressive causes such as same-sex marriage and abortion rights, maintains that her beliefs align with a modern interpretation of Christianity.

She credits the experience with bringing her closer to God, helping her navigate recent crises through prayer and reflection. This step reflects a broader trend among public figures reconnecting with spirituality amid personal challenges.

Public Reactions to the News

News of the baptism elicited diverse opinions across social media and news platforms. Supporters hailed it as an inspiring redemption story, with comments like 'faith can find us in surprising places' circulating widely. Sceptics, however, doubted its authenticity, citing her ongoing OnlyFans presence as evidence of unchanged behaviour.

Adult content creator Lily Phillips has revealed she has been baptised, sharing a video of the ceremony on Instagram and calling it “a day to remember forever.”🙏



She also hinted that her adult career may take a back seat as she reconnects with her faith.👀✝️ pic.twitter.com/np42T8e3ks — theshadeborough (@theshadeborough) January 1, 2026

Christian influencers weighed in, some urging patience while others criticised the lack of immediate life changes. On X, a post from news account NEXTA summarised the event, noting Phillips' liberal stance alongside her faith renewal, which fuelled further discussions. Broader conversations touched on themes of forgiveness, hypocrisy in religion, and the pressures of online fame.

As of 2 January 2026, Phillips has no plans for further stunts and intends to scale back her adult content career. She aims to explore new ventures while strengthening her spiritual life, though specifics are yet to emerge. Her evolving narrative underscores the complexities of identity in the spotlight, leaving observers to watch how Lily Phillips' baptised new chapter unfolds.