In a forecast that blends spiritual conviction with contemporary financial anxiety, a self-proclaimed psychic medium has warned Britons to prepare for nothing short of monetary revolution—the wholesale replacement of sterling, the dollar and the euro by a single, government-controlled digital currency within the next decade.

Selina Avalon, who operates the Soul Voyance platform and counts a substantial following across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook, unveiled this stark vision in October 2025 through a blog post and accompanying videos. Her proclamation has struck a chord with audiences already grappling with genuine debates about the future of money as central banks worldwide experiment with digital alternatives to traditional cash.

'I'm seeing a new world currency that will be a digital world currency,' Avalon wrote, describing a system poised to 'replace the dollar, the sterling, the euro, and all currencies currently known'. The shift, she insists, represents far more than a mere technical upgrade—it signals a fundamental 'restructuring of the global economy' driven by forces beyond the reach of national governments.

The Digital World Currency Prophecy: Timeline And Details

According to Avalon's vision, the transition will not unfold overnight. 'I don't feel this year, but I feel over the next five to ten years, it will come out,' she explained, suggesting that a gradual rollout across different global regions would precede full worldwide adoption. 'It can be introduced to certain regions of the world first, and then eventually the whole world.'

The psychic offers a tantalising detail about the mooted currency: she claims it 'will be named after a Roman god or goddess', though she has declined to specify which deity she believes will lend its mythological name to this revolutionary system.

In her telling, the overhaul would grant central authorities unprecedented control over monetary flows whilst simultaneously solving structural problems inherent to existing frameworks—a paradox that sits uncomfortably with financial reality.

Avalon has built her following through weekly readings, tarot spreads and astrological updates, with services ranging from psychic consultations and astrology to Akashic Records work and mediumship. Her content consistently positions her as a seer who has previously foreseen major world events, lending her predictions an air of credibility amongst her devoted audience.

The Broader Prophecy: From Cyber Attacks To Global Epidemics

The digital currency prediction forms merely one strand of a wider tapestry of bleak forecasts Avalon has issued for the years ahead. In the same October batch of prophecies, she warned that the UK should 'brace' for devastating cyber attacks targeting critical infrastructure—airports, the NHS and the London Underground among them. She envisions widespread power cuts crippling essential services and disrupting daily life across the nation.

Beyond these domestic threats, Avalon has predicted the death of a prominent male global leader in early 2026, followed by a grand state funeral extensively covered by international media—though she stressed the figure is 'definitely not' Donald Trump.

Her visions extend to the emergence of a 'deadly epidemic' within five years, rapid artificial intelligence breakthroughs that will displace millions from employment, and an intensification of existing geopolitical conflicts coupled with fresh flashpoints of tension around the world.

Supporters point to what they characterise as previous accurate predictions about political and celebrity stories, validating her spiritual authority. Critics, however, dismiss her material as doomsday entertainment wrapped in the language of spiritual insight.

Even Avalon herself acknowledges in disclaimers on her platforms that her content is 'for entertainment and inspirational purposes only' and should not be treated as financial or medical advice.

Why This Prophecy Resonates In An Age Of Real Financial Uncertainty

The timing of Avalon's currency prediction is notable, arriving as genuine debates over central bank digital currencies gather serious momentum. Major economies from Europe to Asia are actively piloting CBDC systems, with the European Union planning to launch the 'digital euro' between 2026 and 2029.

The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, continues exploring potential benefits and risks of a digital dollar, whilst countries like the UK investigate blockchain technology to optimise banking processes.​

These tangible developments lend an air of plausibility to Avalon's prophecy, even as the mechanism she describes—a single global currency replacing all existing national systems—remains far outside mainstream economic policy. The pound, for now, remains firmly embedded in British wallets and foreign exchange screens.

Yet as anxieties about government surveillance, financial control and monetary sovereignty intensify, Selina Avalon's vision of a Roman-themed global coin taps directly into public unease about who will ultimately control the money in our pockets.