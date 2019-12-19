Lionel Messi was mocked by fans of on-field rival Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday night, after he missed an opportunity to score for FC Barcelona in El Clasico. The trolls came in minutes after Ronaldo scored an incredible header for Juventus in a Serie A match.

The Barcelona captain failed to convert a goal-scoring opportunity, as their game against Real Madrid ended goalless. In the meantime, this marks the fourth meeting between the La Liga giants where the Argentine didn't score.

Messi got a golden opportunity to seal the game, which he wasted. The match was just on the brink of completing an hour at the Nou Camp when this happened.

Antoine Griezmann picked up the ball on the left side of the penalty box and turned towards the goal. He spotted Messi running inside the box through the middle. The Frenchman naturally forwarded the ball to the Argentine. However, the 32-year-old chose to give the ball a first touch, which took it too far towards the left side. Once the ball went out of his control, Messi failed to retrieve it as Real's Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal closed in on him. The ball went out of play and Messi fell to the ground.

The footage went viral on social media and according to Sport Bible, Ronaldo's fans couldn't stop trolling the Argentine.

Just when Barca fans were upset about El Clasico's result, another strong comment came in from former Barcelona and Brazil star Rivaldo. He warned his former club to start thinking of a future without their captain. He believes that the Catalans should start preparing for their future without Messi.

The Brazilian icon mentioned that Messi "wouldn't last forever" at Camp Nou and a day would come when the legendary Argentine international would don the Barca jersey for the last time.

Rivaldo said, "Messi won't last forever. One day his final match will arrive and he will leave football. Now he is making the difference, scoring goals... but you have to have another player to play his actual role. It's really difficult because he is always playing great and he's been playing this level for a long time."