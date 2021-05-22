FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has already ended his season, and may have already played his final match in a Barcelona shirt. The Argentine has reportedly left Catalunya without signing a contract extension with the Blaugrana.

Ronald Koeman has left Messi out of the squad that will play Barcelona's final league match against Eibar on Saturday. According to Marca, the Argentine has received permission to go on vacation early, leaving him some time to relax ahead of the Copa America where he will represent Argentina.

Interestingly, Messi has ended his current season with the club and has his sights set on national team duty without first coming to an agreement with his current employers. His future is still undecided, even after club president Joan Laporta has made is clear that it is his top priority to convince Messi to stay at the Camp Nou.

Jorge Messi, the player's father and agent, was spotted in Barcelona last month. He admitted that he had spoken to Laporta, but no official offer has been presented. The club has been using the past couple of months to sort out its finances, and the results of the internal audit will ultimately determine what they can afford to offer. However, no one expected the season to end without and solid offer being made.

Another issue is the fate of manager Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman has insisted that Messi is at the centre of his plans for the future. However, he now finds himself in danger of losing his job. If he gets sacked, his replacement may have other ideas about Messi's place in the squad.

Barcelona's plans to go after Neymar Jr. and Erling Haaland have also gone up in smoke. The Brazilian has already signed an extension with PSG, and Haaland has a price tag that Barcelona will not likely be able to afford.

Sergio Aguero is reportedly being brought in to convince Messi to stay, but even that deal is still up in the air. Messi is being linked to both PSG and Manchester City, and there is no doubt that they can offer more than what Barcelona can afford. However, the Argentine is reportedly considering much more than the financial aspect of any contract that he might be offered.

For now, fans are growing more anxious as the days go by without any positive development on the contract extension.