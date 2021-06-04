Lionel Messi will not be a footballer forever. He is still currently earning mind-blowing amounts for his work on the pitch and as a top endorser, and will likely continue to do so well beyond his playing days. However, the Argentine is apparently already expanding his business empire, and is securing his revenue streams for well after his eventual retirement.

As the football season was finishing, Messi was apparently closing deals in the hospitality industry. According to Marca, the Barcelona captain has owned a hotel group called MIM Hotels since 2017. This summer, the company has completed the purchase of yet another luxury property.

Casa Canut, which is located in Andorra in the mountains close to Barcelona, is the fifth property to join the MIM Hotels portfolio. The 31-room luxury hotel is situated in the popular Carlemany de Escaldes-Engordany.

Unfortunately, much like many other businesses in the tourism industry, the hotel suffered huge losses in the past year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Andorra is a bustling tourist destination that attracts vacationers during the winter season. The small country is located in the eastern Pyrenees, and is surrounded by ski slopes, making it an ideal winter getaway.

Despite the recent losses, Messi wants to turn things around for the property and put it back in its place as one of the more prominent destinations for tourists. The location of the property is also deal for the Argentine, who has lived most of his live in nearby Barcelona.

Football fans are seeing this as a clue that the 6-time Ballon d'Or winner plans to stay in the area, despite ongoing speculations that he might leave the club this summer. Messi admitted in the past that his wife and kids do not want to leave Barcelona, and recent reports have suggested that he has already agreed to a two-year contract extension with the club.

Messi is currently in his native Argentina with the national team, as they prepare to participate in the Copa America. News of his investment back in the vicinity of Catalunya is keeping his fans' hopes up that he will indeed make the decision to stay.