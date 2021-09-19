It is a well known fact that Paris Saint-Germain signed former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi on a free transfer over the summer. The French outfit has remained mum about the details of his contract, but a French publication is now claiming to know details about the Argentine's deal.

Upon his transfer, it was widely reported that Messi signed a two-year contract with PSG, plus an option for a third. According to French publication L'Equipe, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to earn 30 million euros in the 2021-22 season and again in the year after that. There is an option to extend for another 12 months, which would allow the Argentine to earn a wage increase of a further 10 million euros.

Interestingly, these figures ae very similar to the contract extension that was recently signed by Brazilian forward Neymar Jr., who has extended his deal with the club until 2025. The big difference is that Neymar's salary decreases over the years, and the opposite is true for Messi.

On top of the already staggering numbers, Messi is also set to earn from individual and team bonuses. According to the report, Messi is also entitled to an additional one million euros a year in the form of the PSG Fan Token, which is a cryptocurrency established by the club in cooperation with Crypto.com. PSG expects to earn somewhere between 25 and 30 million euros a season from the cryptocurrency deal.

In light of all these "leaked" details, PSG sporting director Leonardo is livid. "We cannot accept the [front] cover of a newspaper like L'Equipe," he said, before denying the veracity of the report. "It is completely false. It [shows] a lack of respect and we did not like it. It is very far from the truth, in terms of duration and numbers," said Leonardo.

It is interesting to note that Leonardo said even the duration is wrong, since most reports have claimed that Messi is on a 2+1 season deal with the club. As for the numbers, both Messi and the club have remained mum. Before leaving Barcelona, he reportedly agreed to a 50% pay cut. It remains to be seen how much was eventually agreed with the French club.