Lionel Messi is back in action and he looks extraordinarily fit. His brace against Real Valladolid ensured that his side thrashed the visitors 5-1 to reclaim the top spot in the La Liga points table.

The Argentine megastar made it clear on the field that he has put all his injury worries behind. Now, he seems to have resurrected his best form as he helped FC Barcelona tear apart the Valladolid squad.

Messi's magical free kick impressed everyone present in the stadium and also those who were watching the game on their television sets. No matter how old the Argentine talisman gets, his free kicks never disappoint his supporters.

Before crafting that sensational shot in the 34th minute, Messi assisted Arturo Vidal in the 29th minute. Vidal didn't let the opportunity go to waste, as he successfully scored his team's second goal of the evening. Before Vidal's goal, the scoreboard read 1-1.

In the second half, Messi scored his second goal in the 75th minute before assisting Luis Suarez to make it five for Barca. From a game-making perspective, Messi wouldn't have wanted any better outing than what he had last night. He scored twice and successfully assisted twice.

While scoring goals and helping teammates to score, Messi also showed some mind boggling skills at Camp Nou. His mesmerising dribbles, flicks, calculated passes and more importantly, two humiliating nutmegs set the tone of the game early on. In terms of ball possession, Barcelona was way ahead of their opponents. In 62% of the time, the ball was in Barcelona's control.

When asked about Messi's heroics, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde said, "I don't know what more I can say. There were wonders coming out of his foot. You can only applaud and enjoy it. He is still getting back to full fitness. But he is getting better and better."

Firstpost claims that because the El Clasico was called off last weekend, Messi got more rest and that showed on the pitch.

The victory against Valladolid means that Barca is now back on top as the La Liga leaders with 22 points out of 10 games. A team that was looking lost without Messi in their squad is suddenly in their best form. It clearly shows how dependent the team is on their Argentine powerhouse. Now, Valverde will only hope that Messi stays fit throughout the remainder of the season.