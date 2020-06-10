Lisbon is close to getting the green light to host an eight-team UEFA Champions League mini knockout tournament in August. The decision would be taken after European football governing body UEFA consults with the other stakeholders of the tournament.

UEFA has been planning to move the final from Istanbul, Turkey, where it was originally scheduled to be held on May 30. The tournament was halted midway due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, the Europa League final, which was due to be held in Gdansk, Poland on May 27, will probably be moved to Germany.

Europe's continental competitions were stopped back in March amidst the COVID-19 scare. UEFA's executive committee will decide the future of these tournaments on June 17.

Over the past few weeks, several meetings have been held to discuss various scenarios, including the completion of the Champions League in two-legged ties as originally planned.

However, according to reports, the European football governing body is considering the type of format that FIFA follows for its Club World Cup tournaments. UEFA believes that such a format would prove to be the most entertaining option for both TV viewers and broadcasters.

If such a format is followed, the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final might be played in one location as a mini-tournament behind closed doors.

According to the BBC, it has been decided that the Champions League final would be played on August 23, while the Europa League final would be held on August 21.

There are two stadiums in Lisbon that have the facilities required to host high-profile matches. Portugal's capital city also has the hotels needed to accommodate the number of teams participating in the tournament.

The Portuguese Primeira Liga resumed on June 3, and the country has already lifted most of its coronavirus restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga restarted in Germany on May 16 and it has been proposed that the venues in Gelsenkirchen, Cologne, Duisberg, and Dusseldorf could be utilised to stage the Europa League games.

Football in Europe is returning to action slowly, as major domestic leagues around the continent are aiming for resumption.

Spain's La Liga is about to resume on June 11. The English Premier League will return to action next week. Italy's Serie A is also about to restart its season as well, Now its Champions League's turn to resume.