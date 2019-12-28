Defending English Premier League champions Manchester City do not have a chance of catching Liverpool FC at the top of table admits to their manager, Pep Guardiola.After losing to the Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 on Friday evening, City now trails Liverpool by 14 points. The leaders also have a game in hand and could extend the lead even further.

"The advantage is too big, yes," said Guardiola, in an interview with the BBC. Instead of trying to catch Liverpool, Guardiola says that they have set their sights on overtaking Leicester. Man City is currently in third place, just one point of Leicester City. The most obvious and achievable goal at the moment is to leapfrog Leicester. "We have the chance to recover second place. I know the quality of my team but that's the situation," he added.

Liverpool has dropped only two points this season, an impressive feat which Guardiola has recognised. He knows that at the moment, his team can only do so much. They will have to win as many games as they possibly can, but all of their efforts will remain futile if Liverpool does not drop a massive amount of points.

Despite possibly losing out on defending their Premier League title, Manchester City still has several opportunities to add to their silverware cabinet this season. They have already defeated Liverpool to lift this year's Community Shield. They are also still in contention for the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

In the FA Cup, they will be facing League Two side Port Vale in the third round. They will then face Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Meanwhile, a blockbuster clash against Spanish giants Real Madrid awaits them in the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16.

There is still a lot to play for this season and Guardiola's men will have to stay motivated despite feeling the EPL trophy sliding away from their grasp more and more each week.