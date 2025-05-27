A joyous celebration turned into chaos as a car drove into a crowd in Liverpool, injuring dozens and leaving a trail of fear in its wake.

The incident occurred during Liverpool's victory parade in the city centre, where hundreds of thousands had gathered to mark the team's recent Premier League triumph. Witnesses described a scene of shock and fear as a vehicle rammed into the gathered crowd, causing injuries to at least 27 people, with two suffering serious harm.

The Moment of Impact

The parade was organised to honour Liverpool's recent title victory, which was clinched after a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday. The celebration drew a huge crowd, with many travelling from across the country to participate. What should have been a day of triumph and community spirit turned into a nightmare for many in Liverpool.

Witnesses say the car missed hitting them by mere inches, and the chaos unfolded in a matter of seconds. BBC reporter Matt Cole recounted that the vehicle sped through Water Street just after 6 pm BST, narrowly missing his family. He described the car as travelling at more than 20mph, possibly up to 30mph, and said it looked like the driver had no intention of stopping.

'It just came through the crowd,' Cole explained. 'There were screams, and people started running. The ambulance was trying to get through when the car suddenly appeared, smashing into the crowd and causing absolute panic.'

Another eyewitness, Harry Rashid, was with his family when the car struck. 'It was extremely fast,' he said. 'People were knocked to the ground, some unconscious. It was horrifying to see.'

Suspect In Custody

The driver, a 53-year-old man from Liverpool, was arrested shortly after the incident. Police confirmed that the event was not being treated as terrorism but described the situation as an isolated incident, with the suspect allegedly working alone. Emergency services responded swiftly, with ambulances and police arriving in force.

Off-duty BBC journalist Dan Ogunshakin was nearby when the car reversed and then accelerated towards the crowd again. 'People scattered like bowling pins,' he said. 'What was supposed to be a celebration turned into a scene of utter terror. You could see the shock on everyone's faces.'

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services reported that four people had been trapped under the vehicle and required lifting to free them. The North West Ambulance Service transported 27 people to hospital, with two in serious condition, including a young child.

A City in Shock

The police response was rapid, with armed units and medical personnel moving into the area. An inflatable tent was set up for triage, and an air ambulance was called in to help with the most serious cases. Authorities urged the public not to speculate on the motives behind the attack.

Liverpool FC issued a statement expressing their concern and offering support to the victims and emergency services. The club's statement also recognised the large turnout — an estimated one million fans — celebrating their team's first Premier League win since 2020.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident 'appalling,' highlighting the seriousness of what had happened. Fans, players, and officials alike expressed their shock at the sudden violence amid a day of celebration.

The driver's motives remain unclear, and investigators are reviewing footage and witness accounts to piece together what led to the crash. The police have confirmed they are not seeking additional suspects but will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.