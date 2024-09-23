KEY POINTS The Licensed Taxi Drivers Association and Met Police say they receive regular reports of tourists being scammed.

The Conservatives introduced new rules allowing TfL to start regulating drivers who take advantage of passengers in London.

If you've visited Central London at night, you may have noticed the colourful, half-bike, half-chariot tuk-tuks, known as rickshaws, meandering through the streets. While they may seem like a fun way to experience the capital, these rides are increasingly becoming a hotbed for scams, with unsuspecting tourists being charged exorbitant fees for short journeys.

Rickshaw Scams in London: A Growing Issue

Tourists have fallen victim to dishonest rickshaw drivers who manipulate credit card machines, altering fares by shifting decimal points or charging them twice for short rides in garishly decorated pedicabs. This increasingly common scam has drawn the attention of both tourists and authorities alike.

The Telegraph's recent Freedom of Information request revealed a surge in complaints to Transport for London (TfL). Tourists' attempts to enjoy landmark tours often turn into financial nightmares. One tourist reported being charged £1,278.96 ($1,700) for a short journey between Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace. Shocked, she contacted TfL, recounting how the rickshaw ride lasted only a few minutes yet cost her more than a luxury car rental.

Another woman shared a similar story: she believed she was being charged £33.60 for a ride from Mayfair to High Street Kensington but later found out she had been billed £336. She expressed frustration, suspecting the driver took advantage of her and her friend because they were women. "He was enjoying it," she added.

Tourists Share Their Nightmarish Experiences

One couple hoping to see Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella in the West End flagged down a rickshaw for what they thought would be a simple £9.40 ride. To their dismay, they later discovered they had been charged £94.40. "It wasn't until the interval when I checked my online banking app and saw that I had been charged £94.40," the theatregoer said. The scam likely involved shifting the decimal point, a common tactic used by dishonest drivers.

For some, the ride was not just overpriced but dangerous. A mother reported to TfL that not only did the driver attempt to charge her £130 for a brief trip, but the rickshaw also crashed in the cycle lane on Bermondsey Road. After the incident, she described the driver as "aggressive."

Legendary Happy Days actor Henry Winkler, visiting London in July, also fell victim to the scam. Winkler, better known as "The Fonz," shared his experience on social media: "Do not take one of those bicycle taxis without absolutely negotiating the price first. This person in London rode us around in circles, then finally to our destination seven blocks away for $170!"

Belgian tourist April Argenau had a similarly harrowing experience. She was charged over £450 for a seven-minute ride from Oxford Street to the Royal Lancaster Hotel. Feeling threatened, Argenau paid the driver but was left traumatised by the experience. "I felt so threatened, and my kids felt scared," she said. Argenau's situation highlights how tourists are often intimidated into paying exorbitant fees.

Law and Regulation: The Need for Change

Until recently, pedicab laws in London had not been updated since 1869. The archaic regulations classified pedicabs as stage carriages, meaning almost anyone could purchase one and begin charging tourists without oversight or safety regulations.

The Licensed Taxi Drivers Association (LTDA) and the Metropolitan Police receive frequent reports of tourists being swindled by these operators. LTDA Chair Steve McNamara called the situation a "national disgrace," stating that the lack of regulation has allowed scammers to thrive.

In response to the growing number of complaints, the government introduced the Pedicabs (London) Act 2024, giving Transport for London (TfL) the authority to regulate the industry. A TfL spokesperson said the new rules are designed to ensure pedicab drivers operate safely and fairly: "We are engaging with the pedicab industry and other interested parties to help shape proposals ahead of a public consultation, including carrying out an impact assessment." These proposals are expected to be finalised and implemented in 2025.

Other Tourist Scams to Be Aware Of in London

While rickshaw scams are becoming infamous in London, they aren't the only trick targeting visitors. You should be aware of three more common scams when visiting the capital.

1. Buying Tickets on the Street

Are you desperate to see a show or visit a popular attraction? Be wary of individuals selling tickets on the street. Scammers frequently operate in busy areas like Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus, offering fake tickets to unsuspecting tourists. Stick to buying tickets from reputable vendors, such as the official venue website or booths like TKTS in Leicester Square.

2. Paying for Free Attractions

Many of London's famous landmarks and attractions, such as the Changing of the Guard, are free to attend. However, scammers may approach tourists and attempt to sell them "tickets" for these events. If someone offers to sell you tickets to a supposedly free attraction, it's likely a scam. Check online in advance for information about free events.

3. The Cup-and-Ball Game

The cup-and-ball game is a classic street scam dating back centuries and often draws in curious tourists. Scammers hide a ball under one of three cups, shuffle them around, and challenge passersby to guess which cup hides the ball. A planted "winner" may entice others to play, but the ball mysteriously disappears once you place a bet. Avoid this "game" at all costs, as it's a known trick to steal your money.

As London attracts millions of tourists yearly, scams targeting visitors are common. Whether hopping on a rickshaw for a short trip or purchasing tickets for a must-see show, always be vigilant and aware of common tourist traps. Negotiate prices upfront, avoid street vendors, and only buy from trusted sources.