Jonathan Majors is the latest cast addition to "Ant-Man 3" following news that he is set to play the villain time-traveler Kang the Conqueror.

Deadline revealed that the actor has been tapped to appear in the sequel opposite returning stars Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man) and Evangeline Lily (Hope van Dyne/Wasp). Peyton Reed is also returning as director for the third time.

Majors will play the supervillain Kang the Conqueror. The character is a prominent name in the Marvel comics because he has battled some of the strongest superheroes. He has fought against Thor, the Avengers, and Spider-Man. Sources for the publication claimed that Kang the Conqueror will likely be interpreted differently in "Ant-Man 3" although he could very well be the main villain in the movie.

The "Lovecraft Country" star has yet to respond to news of his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Marvel Studios have also yet to comment.

However, the addition of Kang the Conqueror had fans wondering if the Young Avengers will eventually show up in some way, either in "Ant-Man 3" or in any of the upcoming MCU films. After all, the supervillain is a prominent enemy of the young superheroes.

In the comics, the Young Avengers is a team of adolescent superheroes who mostly have connections with the members of the original Avengers group. A younger Kate Bishop, Hawkeye's protégé, is in the team alongside Iron Lad, who has ties to Kang the Conqueror. Netizens took to social media to point out that the recent character additions greatly hint at the debut of the young superhero team.

"Young Avengers nemesis I love this," one fan tweeted and another highlighted the connection between Kang and the team.

Kate Bishop in Hawkeye



America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



Wiccan & Speed in WandaVision



Kang the Conqueror (ie Iron Lad) older Cassie Lang in Ant-Man 3



Maybe: Patriot in F&WS? Kid Loki in Loki? Hulkling and/or Marvel Boy in CM2?



YOUNG AVENGERS!ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/F1gKgK4q2M — Pietro Blaximoffâ„¢ (@RandyS0725) September 14, 2020

The year 2020 proved to be a big year for Majors after he landed a role in Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" opposite Delroy Lindo. Then he headlined the HBO show "Lovecraft Country" from creator Misha Green ("Underground") and producers JJ Abrams ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens") and Jordan Peele ("Get Out"). Now the Yale School of Drama graduate is busy with "The Harder They Fall" wherein he stars opposite Ry Cyler, Idris Elba, and Laz Alonso.