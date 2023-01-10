One of the most awaited gadget launches this year is the MacBook Pro, which is understandable since fans have been expecting its launch since last year. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared some of the details about the new laptop.

Firstly, Gurman confirms that the new MacBook Pros with more powerful processors are on the way. "The new MacBook Pros, coming in the first half of this year, will have the same designs and features as the current 14-inch and 16-inch models but include M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Those are marginal leaps from today's MacBook Pro processors," he wrote on Bloomberg.

Apparently, Apple has been planning to introduce a variant with even more powerful specs. However, Gurman warned last year that it might not push through as originally planned.

Last December, Gurman revealed that due to the "complexity and cost" of manufacturing a Mac Pro with the ultimate chip combination, which is one with 48 CPU cores and 152 graphics cores, Apple had to make some adjustments to the upcoming laptop, according to Macworld.com. This could lead to the company likely scrapping that higher-end configuration and offering a model with lesser specs.

In his recent post, Gurman confirmed that this high-end variant wouldn't be produced. Instead, the company will launch a Mac Pro model featuring a newer version of the chip used in Mac Studio.

"A high-end configuration of the Mac Pro, a model with 48 CPU cores and 152 graphics cores, has been canceled. Instead, Apple plans to release a version with the M2 Ultra, making it unclear — beyond the machine's expandability — why most users would buy it over the cheaper and smaller Mac Studio," he pointed out.

Gurman also expressed his dissatisfaction over the new Mac Pro's design describing it as identical to the 2019 model. He noted that it wouldn't feature a user-upgradeable RAM since the memory is directly integrated into the motherboard.