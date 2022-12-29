Apple fans were a bit disappointed when the supposed launch of new MacBook Pro models did not materialize in 2022. But the good news is that Apple will be launching the highly anticipated new laptops in 2023.

MacBook Pro 2023 will be powered by M2 Pro, M2 Max chips

The major upgrade to Apple's new MacBook Pro models will be internal. The new laptops are expected to feature more powerful chips.

Apple released its M1 Pro and M1 Max processors with the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros in October 2021, according to 9to5mac.com. The company then upgraded the processor with the launch of the more powerful M1 Ultra last spring.

By June this year, the company started the M2 chip cycle with the MacBook Air. It is expected Apple will likely boost the performance of the MacBook Pro 2023 models by introducing the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips into the upcoming laptops.

This was also corroborated by a leak from tipster LeaksApplePro who likewise claimed that the 2023 MacBook Pros will likely feature new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, according to Tom's Guide. The leaker suggested that the upcoming models will have longer battery life, be faster, and produce less heat making them "worth the wait."

2023 MacBook Pro release date

While the company has not yet officially confirmed when the new laptops will be launched, there are plenty of speculations as to when this might happen. For instance, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the new MacBook Pro models will be launched by March 2023.

"Apple has rarely launched new products in January or February during recent years, so I'd expect the new Macs to be announced by the first half of March," Gurman wrote. "That aligns with the planned ship dates for the corresponding software, but also makes sense in light of Apple's recent history of launching new Macs during that month, including the Mac Studio this year."