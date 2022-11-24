Apple was originally expected to release the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks this year. However, recent reports noted the company is not likely to launch any new hardware this year.

This means that the new MacBook Pros will be arriving next year. Here's what tech fans can expect to see in the upcoming laptops.

M2 Pro and M2 Max

The most significant upgrade to the 2023 MacBook Pro will be internal. The upcoming laptops will be powered by the more powerful M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

In October 2021, Apple unveiled the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors along with the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Last spring, the company continued the Apple silicon by releasing the even more powerful M1 Ultra.

In June 2022, Apple released the MacBook Air, kicking off the M2 cycle. Tech watchers can expect the same M1 to M2 performance bump in the upcoming MacBook Pros, simply scaled up for the Pro and Max variants, according to 9to5mac.com.

According to Mark Gurman, the new chips will focus on enhanced graphics performance. In a previous IBT UK report, Gurman also said that the new Macbook Pro will be powered by either an M2 Pro or M2 Max CPU. The M2 Max will have up to 12 CPU cores (an increase from 10) and 38 GPU cores (up from 32). No specifications have been offered for the M2 Pro but it is also expected to have significant improvements in both graphics and processor capabilities.

Possible features for the MacBook Pro 2023

Apple is developing OLED screens for future gadgets, including MacBook Pro iterations, according to MacRumors. Some rumors said Apple might release OLED panels as early as 2022, but more current reports claim OLED technology won't be available until 2024, making the 2023 upgrade appear unlikely.

There have also been reports that Apple is developing Face ID for the Mac, and the more expensive MacBook Pro models would be ideal candidates for the technology. However, there have been no specific rumors that the Face ID technology will be included in the MacBook Pro upgrade.