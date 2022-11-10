The upgraded 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models won't be launched until early next year, around March, claims a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, citing a supply chain source, MacRumors reported. The account, which has a mixed track record, claims that supply chain operations related to the upgraded MacBook Pros are proceeding according to a schedule that points to a debut next year rather than November.

The fact that Apple has previously introduced new Macs in November, including the initial 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019 and the first three Macs with the M1 chip in 2020, gave support to the notion that new MacBook Pro models were about to be released.

MacBook Pro 2023 price

Prices have not yet been disclosed, but since the next generation of MacBook Pro laptops may merely receive a processor upgrade, it is expected that the price points for the new models will not change, according to Trusted Reviews. Currently, the least expensive 14-inch MacBook Pro costs $1999/£1899, and the cheapest 16-inch MacBook Pro is $2499/£2399.

Specs

Depending on the configuration, Mark Gurman (via Bloomberg) predicts that the upcoming MacBook Pro will be powered by either an M2 Pro or M2 Max CPU.

According to rumors, the M2 Max will have up to 12 CPU cores (an increase from 10) and 38 GPU cores (up from 32). Although the M2 Pro's exact specifications are still unknown, it is expected to feature improvements in both the processor and graphics capabilities.

The new processors are expected to use the same architecture found in the standard M2 chip present within the most recent MacBook Air. Thus, the processors might feature a significant increase in number of transistors, which already improves performance even before Apple adds more CPU and GPU cores.

It's difficult to imagine what more improvements the upcoming MacBook Pro M2 notebooks might have. Apple may rely only on a processor upgrade since they already have Mini LED screens, MagSafe charging, and a contemporary design.