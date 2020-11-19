Mads Mikkelsen teased at his interest to play Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts 3" in a recent interview. He did not deny rumours that he will replace Johnny Depp.

The "Hannibal" star became a hot topic in the past weeks following reports that he is number one on the list to play the villain. Director David Yates is said to be a fan of the actor and wants him to take over the role from Depp.

Warner Bros. asked the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star to resign after he lost to The Sun in the U.K. ruling over his "wife-beater" libel case. To compensate, the studio assured that he will get his full salary although he only did a day's worth of filming for "Fantastic Beasts 3."

Now the studio has yet to respond to reports that Mikkelsen will replace Depp. But the actor himself considered them as rumours, for now, as he has yet to receive an official offer.

"Oh, that is on the rumour basis as we speak. So I know as much as you do from the newspapers," he told IGN.

Mikkelsen expressed his interest to play Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts 3 when he added, "So I'm waiting for that phone call."

The 54-year-old "Polar" star may just be playing coy as he certainly did not deny his involvement in the franchise. Perhaps word of his casting leaked before an offer could be made or an official announcement is released. Nevertheless, Mikkelsen would make a great villain as he has proven with his portrayal of the cannibal psychologist Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

Fans had hoped that Colin Farrell would reprise the role which he debuted in the first film "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them." His schedule is reportedly booked for Matt Reeves' "The Batman," where he plays the Penguin.

Following Depp's exit, Warner Bros. announced that "Fantastic Beasts 3" will be delayed. It will come in Summer 2022 instead of its initial scheduled release in November 2021. Other cast members in the film include Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law.