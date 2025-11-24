A career offender with more than 25 arrests is facing a new series of charges after allegedly cutting through a gated Westlake community in Austin, Texas using 42 inch bolt cutters and ripping open six USPS cluster mailboxes, leaving behind stolen credit cards, paycheques and piles of destroyed post across one of the city's wealthiest neighbourhoods.

The dramatic allegations were first detailed by local justice watch account Austin Justice, which wrote on X: 'AUSTIN MAN slices open a gated Westlake community overnight with 42-inch bolt cutters, breaks into six cluster mailboxes, and steals residents' mail including credit cards and paychecks before driving 8 miles to an apartment complex and prying open its mail room next.'

Police later confirmed that the suspect, Dai Boubekeur, is being held on a £16,797 ($22,000) bond and is wanted on additional warrants for skipping court while out on the same bond. The incident has raised fresh concerns about rising mail theft across Austin, Texas, and the vulnerability of high income neighbourhoods.

Affluent Enclave Hit by a Series of Overnight Mail Thefts

Residents of the gated enclave in Westlake, an affluent suburb in the Austin metro area, awoke to find torn open mailboxes, scattered letters and missing financial documents. This prompted a rapid response from police and USPS inspectors.

Authorities said the break ins occurred in the early hours, when visibility is lowest and before regular postal checks begin.

Homeowners first noticed missing cheques, bank correspondence and government documents, only later discovering that the collection boxes had been pried open.

Inspectors reported forced locks, warped metal panels and marks consistent with bolt cutter damage. The homeowners' association contacted the United States Postal Service, which sent inspectors to assess whether private or financial information had been compromised.

Suspicion Fell Quickly on a Familiar Name

The Austin Police Department confirmed that surveillance footage from within the neighbourhood helped investigators identify Boubekeur. Officers located him later that day and arrested him without incident.

Court records show that he has a long history of offences, including theft, property crimes and repeated failures to appear in court.

Austin Justice underscored the scale of his record, writing that he has had '25 plus arrests' since 2019, was 'caught stealing cars on Christmas Eve', had 'possession of meth charges repeatedly rejected by DA', and 'currently has warrants after skipping court while out on $22K bond'.

Authorities said this pattern of reoffending was taken into account when assessing the latest charges.

A Catalogue of Retail Theft

Austin Justice also laid out several previous retail thefts linked to Boubekeur.

It said he allegedly walked out of Old Navy carrying menswear worth £494 ($650), all still on hangers.

At Sprouts, he reportedly filled a trolley with groceries including cereal, sliced bacon, deli meats and a roasted chicken.

At Walmart, he is said to have packed a backpack with clothes, a torch and other items valued at £243 ($320).

At Gap, he was identified by loss prevention staff after taking sweaters, jackets and trousers worth £326 ($428).

Police are now investigating whether he was acting alone or as part of a wider mail theft crew. Austin Justice said such a group previously cut through a gated community's chain lock and left thousands of pieces of stolen post scattered across the area.

Residents Express Fears About Identity Theft

Residents in Westlake and across Austin have begun checking bank accounts, credit files and government records for signs of fraud. Some have installed extra security cameras and lighting around communal letter drop areas.

Several households said they noticed suspicious vehicle activity on the nights before the break ins. USPS inspectors are now examining recovered post to determine whether sensitive documents or financial information were taken.

Mail Theft on the Rise Across Austin

Police say the arrest comes amid a wider surge in mail theft across Austin, Texas. Reports have risen sharply over the past two years, increasing nearly 30 per cent between 2022 and 2023 and continuing into 2024.

Wealthier neighbourhoods remain prime targets because of the high volume of valuable correspondence.

Other recent cases have involved similar forced entry tactics, including pried open cluster boxes and tools used to force open metal compartments. USPS officials warn that offenders often observe delivery routines and strike when homes are empty.

Officials Urge Residents to Stay Alert

The Austin Police Department and USPS are urging residents to collect post promptly, avoid leaving parcels unattended and report suspicious behaviour immediately. They also recommend that households use Informed Delivery, a USPS service that provides digital previews of incoming post.

Investigators are expected to release further updates once they finish reviewing the recovered mail and determine whether additional federal charges will be filed.