Tennis Kenya has issued a statement explaining the wildcard granted to Egyptian player Hajar Abdelkader for the ITF W35 Nairobi tournament, acknowledging it as an error after her match footage spread widely online. The 21-year-old suffered a swift 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Germany's Lorena Schaedel, ranked 1026th globally, securing only three points across 37 minutes while serving 20 double faults.

The federation noted the slot opened due to a late qualifying withdrawal, with Abdelkader's formal request approved on provided details to ensure a complete draw and promote African tennis development. As of 8 January 2026, they conceded such a rare occurrence must not repeat.

The Viral Performance

Footage of Abdelkader's appearance at the clay-court event in Nairobi quickly gained traction on social media, prompting questions about wildcard processes in lower-tier competitions. Clips showed her struggling with basic serves and returns, often failing to get the ball over the net or within bounds, leading to the lopsided scoreline.

One X post from Al Jazeera English shared a video highlighting the 20 double faults and minimal points won, amassing over 144 likes and 53,996 views. Reactions varied from amusement to concern. Users joked: 'First played at age 14, Played for the second time this week.'

Another viewer suggested, 'I've never played tennis. But I think I can do much better on my very first serve.' The incident echoed broader debates on entry standards, with some users pointing out it hardly surprised given the emphasis on inclusivity at ITF level.

Tennis Kenya's Response and Policies

In their official release, Tennis Kenya detailed the sequence: Abdelkader flew in Tuesday morning after a short-notice spot arose from another player's opt-out in the main draw. 'The decision was taken on the information provided and in the interest of maintaining a full and balanced draw while supporting the development of tennis in Africa,' the statement explained.

'This is a young person and given the extent and nature of coverage of this match, Tennis Kenya and the ITF recognise the need to keep the wellbeing of both players as a primary consideration,' it added. They stressed priorities like player development, draw balance, and favouring Kenyan, East African, and African applicants. Abdelkader had indicated an appropriate competitive level, but hindsight revealed the mismatch.

The body committed to fairness, transparency, and integrity, vowing to prevent similar issues through better vetting. This aligns with ITF guidelines for W35 events, which offer £26,051 ($35,000) in total prizes and aim to nurture emerging talent across regions.

Abdelkader's Background

Limited details emerge from Abdelkader's ITF profile, listing her as active for seven years since age 14, though unranked and without prior notable results. Intriguingly, Egypt's Tennis Federation distanced itself, stating in a release that she is not registered as an official player with them as of 8 January 2026.

This raises queries on how she qualified for entry consideration. Schaedel, her opponent, advanced comfortably, underscoring the skill gap at this level. The episode spotlights wildcard challenges in fostering inclusivity without compromising competition standards.

The Nairobi tournament, part of the ITF World Tennis Tour, concluded its first week with standard progress, but this wildcard incident has prompted wider reflection on allocation protocols across Africa. Tennis Kenya's swift address aims to safeguard the sport's growth, ensuring future entries prioritise verified competence.