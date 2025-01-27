BMW Group UK has faced an onslaught of ridicule and backlash after announcing its decision to leave X, formerly known as Twitter. The luxury carmaker revealed it would cease posting on the platform, retaining its presence only for customer service purposes. While BMW refrained from specifying the reason behind this move, many speculated it was linked to recent controversies involving X's owner, Elon Musk.

Musk, who has been at the centre of several high-profile incidents, recently drew criticism for a gesture at Donald Trump's second inauguration that some interpreted as a Nazi salute. Despite Musk and his defenders dismissing the claims as misinterpretations, the backlash against him and X has intensified.

Social Media Backlash: BMW's History Revisited

Following BMW's announcement, users on X wasted no time revisiting the company's controversial history. Many highlighted BMW's ties to the Nazi regime during World War II, accusing the company of hypocrisy in its decision to leave the platform. One user sarcastically remarked, "Never ask a man his salary, a woman her weight, or a German company what their primary source of labour was from 1939-1945." Another quipped, "BMW = Becoming More Woke."

BMW has acknowledged its past involvement with forced labour and its collaboration with the Nazi regime. The company's official website states that during the war, it utilised forced labourers and concentration camp prisoners under deplorable conditions, many of whom perished from exhaustion and starvation. Despite addressing this history, BMW's move to leave X has reignited scrutiny of its actions during that era.

Is BMW Joining the 'Woke' Movement?

The term "woke" has been weaponised by critics of companies perceived to align with progressive or left-leaning ideals. In BMW's case, some interpreted the departure from X as a politically motivated stance, further fuelled by Musk's ongoing controversies. One user compared BMW to other brands boycotted for similar actions, writing, "BMW is the new Budweiser. Woke equals broke."

BMW, however, has not publicly framed its decision as politically motivated. The company continues to maintain an active presence on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, suggesting its move is more about distancing itself from the polarising nature of X under Musk's ownership.

Brands Fleeing X Under Musk's Leadership

BMW is not alone in stepping back from the platform. Since Musk acquired X in 2022, numerous high-profile organisations have reduced or ceased their activity on the site. According to reports from the Evening Standard, media outlets such as The Guardian, NPR, and the European Federation of Journalists have left X, citing issues such as disinformation, hate speech, and an environment hostile to journalists. Additionally, major fashion brands like Balenciaga and advertisers such as Disney and Apple have also distanced themselves from the platform.

X's advertising revenue has suffered as a result of these departures, with at least half of the top 100 US advertisers ceasing their spending on the platform. Musk's endorsement of controversial posts, including antisemitic conspiracy theories, has further alienated both advertisers and users.

Elon Musk: A Divisive Figure

Musk's leadership of X has been characterised by controversy, with his decision-making and public behaviour often sparking debate. His recent gesture at Trump's inauguration, which many interpreted as a Nazi salute, has been defended by allies such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called it an "awkward gesture" and accused critics of overreacting. However, this has done little to stem the tide of criticism Musk faces regularly.

BMW's departure is part of a broader trend of brands reassessing their presence on X. Many companies now prioritise platforms they perceive as safer and less divisive for their audiences. Alternatives like BlueSky have gained traction as companies seek to avoid associations with the controversies surrounding X.