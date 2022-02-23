Calvin Parker, a 68-year-old man from Pascagoula City in Mississippi, has said that he was warned about the Covid-19 pandemic and World War Three by aliens 50 years ago. He claims that he was abducted by these creatures who showed him what the world will look like in future.

Parker, who has also written a book on his alleged encounter with aliens, says that he did not reveal what he saw then because he was scared. He decided to go public now because he thinks all of those things are coming true.

"These things got to us. Two got a hold of Charlie, the other got a hold of me and they turned around and they were carrying us back up inside of what I know now is a UFO, a spaceship or whatever it was and we were going toward that big bright light," he had said during the launch of his book last year.

He now claims that these aliens made him see events that had already happened in the past. He saw humanity's present and future as well. Parker was all of 19-years-old when the incident occurred in 1973. He claims that the alien creatures had carrot-like noses and lobster-like claws.

Parker, along with his friend Charlie Hickson, were allegedly abducted by aliens when they had gone fishing one night on the banks of the Pascagoula River.

"There is a plague going on now...this plague will kill millions; cause food shortages and people will fight and steal other people's things just to survive. This is already going on but it will get worse, family against family friend against friend," he told Mirror.

He further claims that he also saw World War Three in his visions. He goes on to add that every nation on planet earth will be engaged in this war and there will be a food and water shortage.

"In my vision I have seen people's skin melt off their body. I don't know if it's a nuclear war or not but it puts nation against nation. There will not be a nation on Earth that is not touched by this war," added Parker.

However, he did say that there is still hope and that his visions also showed him how people and the planet will heal "slowly but surely."

"I didn't come up with this on my own. This was not a figment of my imagination. This is what I saw or should I say was shown during my abduction experience," he said.

Calvin's book, "Pascagoula - The Closest Encounter" has been published by British UFO investigator Philip Mantle who claims that Parker believes that he has been "given a curse by the aliens," since he has had several major health issues since that alleged abduction.