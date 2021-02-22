Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expects a lot from his team, but even he is surprised by the impressive results that they have been having. After last night's 1-0 victory against Arsenal, City has now strung together 18 victories.

The Sky Blues have pulled away from the pack as no one was able to take any points from them since Dec. 15 last year. They are now sitting on a massive 10-point lead ahead of closest contenders Manchester United.

There are now only 13 games remaining in the season, and it will be a tough hill to climb for the others who want to catch up. According to BBC, Guardiola said: "I'm surprised and impressed and so when everyone is suffering in this world, all the teams in the league are dropping points, we were consistent over the past two months and I did not expect [that]."

Meanwhile, Arsenal is experiencing something of a crisis. They are currently languishing all the way down at 10th place. The difference in form was evident on the pitch, as Manchester City showed confidence right from the opening whistle.

They took the lead within the opening two minutes, thanks to a massive leap from Raheem Sterling that resulted in a rocketing header.

Arsenal actually did well to keep the deficit low, as City bombarded them with attacks in the early stages of the match.

They managed to keep City at bay and the intensity fell in the second half. However, Arsenal never threatened and City still kept the pressure until the final whistle.

It was a single goal for City but it was enough to secure three points to extend their lead. They are now keeping a tighter grip at the trophy, while the defending champions Liverpool are weathering crisis of their own as they sit in 6th place.