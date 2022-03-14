Premier League side Manchester City has reportedly made a breakthrough in the battle for the signature of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland. A deal has reportedly been put in place, with the club and the player's representatives coming to an agreement on the terms of a summer transfer.

The Premier League champions came from left field in the transfer saga, with La Liga sides Real Madrid and FC Barcelona initially believed to be the frontrunners for the Norwegian's signature. However, the Sky Blues certainly have the financial power to offer a lucrative deal, and their ability to compete for titles has been strong in recent years. That makes the Etihad Stadium an attractive destination for any player who wishes to raise his profile.

It was revealed a few months ago that Haaland's 75 million euro clause will be triggered this summer, giving even cash-strapped clubs like Barcelona the ability to try to make an offer. Real Madrid were initially believed to be leading the chase, but the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer may have proven to be a deterrent for the Norwegian, who wants to put himself in the ideal environment to shine.

Now, Marca claims that Manchester City has already agreed terms for the transfer with super agent Mino Raiola, who is also expected to make bank from the deal. The transfer fees will reportedly set City back by about 120 m euros, including fees owed to the Bundesliga side.

It has been no secret that Pep Guardiola had been seeking a new striker following the departure of the club's all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero last summer. He had tried to acquire Harry Kane, but was unable to prise him away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Apart from City and the La Liga giants, domestic rivals Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in poaching the star player from Dortmund. Likewise, Paris Saint-Germain are always in the mix when it comes to mouthwatering potential signings.