Manchester is in mourning after a brutal terror attack at a synagogue left two men dead and a community shattered. But as hundreds gathered for a vigil outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, their sorrow quickly turned to fury, with Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy being heckled and booed by a hostile crowd.

The attack unfolded when a suspect, identified as 35-year-old Al-Shamie, drove a car into a crowd before getting out and stabbing a man. He was later shot dead by police.

'They Died for Being Jews': Victims Named as Investigation Deepens

Authorities have named the victims as 53-year-old Adrian Daulby and 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz, both of whom died at the scene. In a shocking development, Greater Manchester Police revealed that one of the victims may have been tragically struck by police gunfire as officers confronted the attacker. Another man was also treated for a gunshot wound but is expected to survive.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has now launched an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting. The police probe has also widened, with two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s arrested on suspicion of plotting a terror attack in connection with the killings.

'Shame on You!': Deputy Prime Minister Heckled by Furious Mourners

As the Jewish community reeled from the attack, David Lammy attempted to deliver a unifying speech, urging people to stand together. However, his words were drowned out by angry shouts.

Joanne Lazarus, a 61-year-old from Whitefield, repeatedly yelled 'shame on you' at the Deputy Prime Minister, accusing the government of failing to act on weekly pro-Palestine marches. Lazarus later said she felt harassed during protests in Manchester, where she had been accused of being a 'baby killer,' and believed the hatred had contributed to the violence. The vigil was also attended by Labour leader Keir Starmer, who met with community leaders earlier in the day.

Despite the uproar, Lammy insisted that terrorists must not be allowed to divide communities, but his calls for unity were met with further heckling.

'Heroic Men' Who Prevented a Massacre

In his closing remarks, Rabbi Walker paid tribute to those who intervened during the attack. He described them as 'heroic men' who physically prevented the terrorist from entering the synagogue, an act that undoubtedly saved countless more lives and prevented greater devastation.

The rabbi also praised the swift response of the emergency services. He reminded the mourners that Daulby and Cravitz 'died as Jews for being Jews,' emphasising that the only way to defeat such hatred is with goodness.

As the city grieves, investigators continue to examine the wider plot, with new details emerging about the attacker's family and background.

In the wake of a devastating terror attack, the Manchester community is grappling with a complex mix of grief, heroism, and raw political anger. While the bravery of those who prevented a greater massacre stands as a testament to resilience, the heckling of the Deputy Prime Minister reveals deep-seated frustrations that threaten the very unity leaders have called for.

