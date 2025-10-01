A Connecticut marketing manager has spun her way into television history, becoming the biggest winner ever of more than $1 million on 'Wheel of Fortune' whilst her boss watched from the studio audience, and jokingly threatening to hand in her notice on live television.

Christina Derevjanik of Stamford on 30 September 2025, walked away with an extraordinary $1,035,155 (£775,000), marking the highest total ever awarded to a non-celebrity contestant in the show's 42-year history.

The life-changing moment also gave new host Ryan Seacrest his first million-dollar winner, leaving him visibly emotional as confetti rained down on the celebrating contestant.

Boss Watches as Employee Wins Life-Changing Fortune

The drama unfolded with perfect timing. Before attempting the bonus round, Seacrest pointed out that Derevjanik's boss was sitting in the studio audience, prompting the marketing manager to joke that she 'may be putting in my two weeks' notice' if she won the million.

The light-hearted threat took on new meaning moments later when she correctly solved 'PACK OF COYOTES' in the Living Things category, triggering an explosion of confetti and emotion.

'I have no words!' exclaimed Derevjanik, pulling Seacrest into an enthusiastic embrace as co-host Vanna White rushed over to join the celebration. The new host, who took over from Pat Sajak in September 2024, appeared genuinely moved by the moment. 'Congratulations, you're my first million-dollar winner. I have a tear in my eye,' Seacrest told her as the crowd erupted.

Student Loans Top Priority for Million-Dollar Winner

Speaking on Good Morning America the following morning, Derevjanik revealed her priority: 'The first thing that I am spending that on is getting rid of all my student loans'.

She explained that the debt had burdened her for fifteen years since leaving university, adding, 'I've just been like, "How am I ever going to pay this off?" And now, it is just going to be such a relief.'

The winner works as a marketing manager at Con Edison, one of New York's largest energy providers. Despite her windfall, she confirmed she won't be following through on her televised threat to resign.

'My boss, who is also one of my good friends, she's actually from L.A. originally, so she came with me and we joked like, "Well, if you win the $1 million, I may be going home by myself",' Derevjanik explained. 'But yeah, I'm going to be staying at work'.

Historic Achievement Under Seacrest's New Tenure

Derevjanik becomes only the fourth contestant in syndicated Wheel of Fortune history to claim the million-dollar prize, and the fifth overall, including primetime versions.

The previous syndicated winners were Michelle Loewenstein in 2008, Autumn Erhard in 2013, and Sarah Manchester in 2014—making this the first million-dollar win on the regular show in over a decade.

Before reaching the bonus round, Derevjanik had accumulated $35,155 in cash and prizes, including trips to Montana and Tokyo. She secured the crucial Million Dollar Wedge early in the game and managed to avoid bankruptcy throughout, setting up her shot at the grand prize.

Life Beyond the Wheel: Runner, Puzzle Enthusiast, Hallmark Fan

Away from the spotlight, Derevjanik leads a refreshingly ordinary life. She enjoys hiking with her dog, has completed eleven half-marathons and one full marathon, and admits to unwinding with '8 p.m., glass of wine, Hallmark channel'. Her love of puzzles clearly paid dividends—though she admits she never expected this level of success.

'I was trying to manifest this. I was hoping for confetti, but I never thought it would actually happen,' she said after her win.

The Connecticut resident's achievement is particularly notable as she edges out 2013 contestant Autumn Erhard by nearly $5,000 to become the show's biggest winner.

Seacrest's Emotional First Million-Dollar Moment

For Ryan Seacrest, who began hosting Wheel of Fortune in September 2024 following Pat Sajak's retirement after 41 seasons, the moment marked a significant milestone.

The veteran television personality appeared genuinely overwhelmed, telling Derevjanik and White, 'I'm in tears' as the celebration continued.

The timing couldn't have been better for the show's new era. Seacrest had been host for barely a month when Derevjanik's historic win brought fresh excitement to the long-running programme. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune saw its last million-dollar winner in 2021 when actress Melissa Joan Hart claimed the prize, but this marks the first time in over a decade that a regular contestant has achieved the feat.

The Million-Dollar Puzzle That Changed Everything

The path to Derevjanik's record-breaking win required skill, luck, and nerves of steel. Landing on the Million Dollar Wedge, which was introduced to the show in 2008, contestants must then solve that round's puzzle and avoid bankruptcy to carry it through to the bonus round. The odds of landing on the wedge are just one in twenty-four, making Derevjanik's achievement all the more remarkable.

Her plans, beyond clearing her student debt, include investing in property. She hopes to move out of her one-bedroom flat and buy a house, whilst also looking forward to the trips she won to Japan and Montana. For now, though, she's adjusting to her new status as a game show legend—and reassuring her boss that she'll be back at work as usual.