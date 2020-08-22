Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was on holiday in Mykonos when he was arrested on Thursday. The English defender figured in an alleged altercation with Greek police officers alongside two other men. The club has released a statement saying that the club has been in touch with their captain and that he is cooperating with authorities.

"The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment," read a statement from the club released on Friday.

According to a report by the BBC, Maguire has denied the allegations and is convinced that he will not be detained for much longer. His lawyer, Konstantinos Darivas, said that the player believes that he will be released today.

The arrest came after police tried to break up an altercation between two groups of foreigners. However, when the police intervened, some of the men resorted to verbally abusing and assaulting one of the officers, leading to the arrests.

The conflict continued as Greek police stated that even upon arriving at the station, the three arrested individuals "strongly resisted, pushing and hitting three police officers." Furthermore, it has been reported that one of the men offered money in order to stop the case from proceeding. Maguire has not specifically been named in any of the offences.

A case has been opened with the following charges: "violence against officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an official." However, it has yet to be determined which of these charges Maguire is specifically facing. It is also unclear if the other two arrested men are part of Maguire's group or if they are not associated with him. Likewise, the reason behind the initial altercation that led to the police response is still unverified.

The incident took place just days after Manchester United officially ended their 2019-20 season on August 16 with a defeat against Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals.