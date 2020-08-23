Harry Maguire is a free man for now. The Manchester United captain was released from police custody on Saturday, after having been arrested alongside two other unnamed men on Thursday. He has pleaded 'not guilty' to the charges made against him, and a court date has been set for Tuesday, August 25.

While the ordeal is not over, BBC reports that Maguire will be allowed to return home. His lawyer will represent him in court on Tuesday. It is still unclear what specific charges the England international is facing. The identities of his companions have not been revealed either, with reports only stating that "three foreigners" were arrested in Mykonos on Thursday.

Maguire was on holiday in Greece when an alleged altercation between two groups of foreign tourists resulted in police intervention. Maguire is one of three men that were arrested and a case file has been opened with accusations of "violence against officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an official."

An earlier statement by Greek police revealed that the men were arrested after verbally abusing and assaulting one of the officers who responded to the bar brawl. At the station, the arrested men remained combative and one of them allegedly offered money to police officers in an attempt to stop the case from proceeding. It is unclear what part Maguire played in any of the incidents.

Manchester United immediately released a statement on Friday stating that their captain is cooperating with authorities. Now that he has been released, the club is letting the legal system handle the situation.

"Following the appearance in court today we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file. Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while the legal process takes its course," read the latest statement from the club.