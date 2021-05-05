Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks for a new number two in case David de Gea seeks pastures new in the summer.

The Spain international has been ousted as Solskjaer's first choice between the sticks with Dean Henderson now the manager's preferred choice. This has led to speculation that De Gea could seek a move away from Old Trafford in the summer.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils have identified West Bromwich Albion's Johnstone as the ideal candidate to deputise for Henderson and even challenge his fellow England international for the number one role. United are not alone in their pursuit of the 28-year-old stopper and will have fierce competition from West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The report claims that Johnstone is valued at £18 million by West Brom but a sell-on clause inserted into his contract when he joined the Baggies from United in 2018 will allow the Red Devils to considerably bring down their total outlay for the goalkeeper.

David Moyes is said to be a big admirer of the player he managed during his time as the United manager. Moreover, West Ham are said to be the favourites in the race since they can promise regular first-team football, rather than a number two role.

Spurs, meanwhile, are said to have fallen behind in the race as the club is still yet to identify a new manager after the sacking of Jose Mourinho. The future of skipper Hugo Lloris, the current number one, also remains uncertain.

The final decision is likely to remain with Johnstone, who after making his debut with England this season, is likely to want to play regular first-team football. However, the former United academy graduate is said to be open to making a return to Old Trafford and compete with Henderson for the starting role.