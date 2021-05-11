Manchester United are not on the top of the pile when it comes to being Jack Grealish's main suitors according to the attacking midfielder's agent Jonathan Barnett.

The Aston Villa star is certain to generate strong interest again this summer after yet another impressive season for the Midlands club. Grealish is expected to return to action after an 80-day spell on the sidelines with a troublesome shin injury.

The England international has been on United's radar for a couple of seasons now but the Red Devils have been thwarted by Villa's hefty price tag for the attacking midfielder. Barnett was addressing Grealish's future during a recent interview and admitted that he will have a chat with the club about the player's future before any decision is made.

The super-agent was coy when asked if Grealish's future may lie away from Villa Park but made it clear that United is not the only big club around Europe that is monitoring the midfielder's situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

"The truth is we don't know (what will happen). There are many clubs (interested) and I wouldn't put Manchester United at the top of that (list)," Barnett said speaking to SNTV, as quoted on Birmingham Live.

"But he could stay. He could stay as well so it's a conversation the club, Aston Villa, will have with Jack and ourselves then we'll see where we go," he added.

Barnett underlined Grealish's love for Villa while speaking to Sky Sports last week while also going on to predict a bright summer in the European Championships for his client.

"He loves Villa but I think we just have to wait and see how things pan out," Barnett said. "At the moment he is a Villa player and he has no thoughts about anything else."

"He could be a big star in the summer, he maybe should have been playing a little bit earlier for England," he added, talking about the coming Euro 2021 tournament. "It is unfortunate that he has got this injury at the moment but that will be fine."

Grealish will not come cheap to any interested club even if Villa decide to sell their most valuable asset. The club will have the final say after the midfielder signed a new five-year deal prior to the start of the current campaign in September last year.