Manchester United legend Roy Keane slammed his beloved club after they were thrashed by Manchester City 4-1 as the city rivals faced each other on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. He says that the Red Devils "gave up" and were frustrating to watch.

The Irishman, who played for United between 1993-2005 is now a renowned football pundit. While speaking to Sky Sports, he said, "I forgive mistakes, but you've got to run back. There's players, five or six players should never play for United again. Just shameful."

He commended the league leaders, saying that they played well as expected, considering their consistent performances in the past several years. However, he expected his former club to put up more of a fight. "I forgive the lack of quality against Man City in the second half because Man City are excellent, they've been excellent for the last three, four five years they're a fantastic team. That's why they're the champions," he said.

However, he did not expect to be beaten so badly, and went as far as to name the actual players that he found to be major flops at the derby. "A couple of the lads in midfield, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Maguire, Rashford when he came on... I could go on," Keane said in apparent disgust.

He was even of the opinion that City were not yet playing at their best and the result could have been much worse. "I think City had another couple of gears to go. I think they just toyed with them a bit like the game at Old Trafford. The old saying men vs boys. They gave up. Shame on them," he said.

Keane further blasted the players not only for failing to track back, but for letting their egos get the best of them. "These guys seem more bothered about, 'How am I looking? How's my hair looking?' You leave your ego at the door when you play for Man United," he concluded.