After a slow start to the campaign, Manchester City have dominated the latter half of the ongoing Premier League season and now need just two points to be confirmed as the new champions of England.

Manchester United have been their closest challengers but according to Red Devils legend Roy Keane, they are still two or three players short when it comes to challenging their neighbours.

Keane has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make big moves in the summer and complete a £200 million double deal for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish. He also suggested that selling Paul Pogba could be an option if they have to, in order to sign the aforementioned duo.

Bruno Fernandes has made a stellar impact since arriving last January with the Portuguese star not only leading United to second place in the league, but also to a potential European final in the Europa League. However, the former United midfielder believes the club is still lacking a special player, which the addition of Grealish will address.

"The two players who I've thought about over the last few weeks who I feel would be brilliant for Man Utd are Harry Kane up front - whatever it costs - and I'd go with Jack Grealish. I feel United are still short of that special player. I think Grealish would give them that and I feel he would enjoy playing at Old Trafford," Keane told Sky Sports.

"Would it be difficult to get these two players? You bet your life it would be, but Man Utd have to go out and try to sign the best otherwise we'll be having the same conversations next year about being nearly there. Jack would be ready for Man Utd. He's done well for Aston Villa, a brilliant club who are doing very well, but Jack's got to be selfish. He's got to look to step up to the next level."

Meanwhile, Pogba's future at Old Trafford has been in question since earlier in the season when his agent Mino Raiola suggested that his client will seek a move away this summer owing to his lack of game time and struggles on the pitch.

However, the Frenchman has been in fine form in the second-half of the campaign and has combined well with Fernandes. Solskjaer is said to be keen to keep the midfielder, with the club readying a new deal for Pogba.

But Keane believes this summer is the right time for the club to get rid of Pogba and cash in on his star status if they feel they cannot accommodate Grealish in the midfield alongside the France international and Fernandes.

"If there's a problem over having one or two too many, then they can move Pogba on. Why not? If Grealish comes in, get rid of one or two of them," Keane added. "They're a little worried about Pogba's contract with him moving into his last year, but if they're going to cash in on him, do it this summer. You can't have enough quality players at a club like Man Utd."

"There's been big improvement over the past year for Ole, but the next step is the biggest and the hardest one for the club," he said. "I still think they need a centre-half but their priority would be to get two attacking players and they're going to have to spend around £200m to get the two players I've mentioned."