27-year-old Paul Pogba will have to self-isolate for 14 days following a positive novel coronavirus test result. The information came from French national team coach Didier Deschamps.

The Manchester United midfielder had been selected as part of the UEFA Nations League squad for France. However, due to the fact that he has contracted COVID-19, he will miss the team's first two games. France is scheduled to play against Sweden on Sept. 5 and against Croatia three days later. Pogba's health will be evaluated throughout his quarantine and tests will continue to be conducted.

Due to his COVID-19 diagnosis, Pogba will be replaced by Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in the national team roster for the time being. "Paul Pogba, who was previously on the list, unfortunately for him he carried out a test yesterday which was returned as positive this morning," said Deschamps, in a statement quoted by the BBC.

Once he returns a negative test and United's medical team deems him fit, he could be eligible for selection in the club's opening Premier League game for the 2020-21 season. Manchester United is scheduled to open their top flight campaign at Old Trafford on Sept. 19 against Crystal Palace. The club has wished their midfielder a speedy recovery via Twitter:

Everyone at #MUFC wishes @PaulPogba a safe and speedy recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/j0PJIiSheH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 27, 2020

Elsewhere in the Premier League, 14 players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of this week's training sessions. Chelsea is one of the hardest hit clubs, with four positive tests. Four other players from the Blues are currently undergoing a mandatory quarantine period following a holiday spent in Mykonos, Greece.

Speaking of Greece, Manchester United is dealing with a different kind of Greek issue after their captain, Harry Maguire, became embroiled in a legal battle with Greek authorities. After an alleged brawl on Mykonos, Maguire was arrested and later found guilty of assaulting a police officer and even attempting to bribe his way out of the case.

Maguire has filed an appeal but he has admitted that the ordeal in Greece made him fear for his life. He has been dropped from the English Nations League squad but it is believed that United will allow him to keep the captain's armband.