Juventus F.C. is very vocal about their goal of securing a UEFA Champions League title. Even though the summer transfer window is already closed, speculations have already begun about their intention to sign David De Gea. It is believed that they want the Manchester United star to suit up next to Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

It appears that Juventus is on a mission. After finding consistent success on the domestic level, they have their sights set on European glory. As such, they are building a formidable team around Cristiano Ronaldo. David De Gea is the latest name to be linked to the Italian champions.

According to Express, De Gea has a contract that is due to expire at the end of the season. So far, he has not accepted a £350,000-a-week contract renewal from the Red Devils. If he doesn't renew, this would mean that Juventus could potentially sign the 28-year-old Spanish International on a free transfer next summer.

It is believed that Juventus wants to open up talks with De Gea as early as the January transfer window. This way, they could seal the deal even before other teams could come swooping in.

Manchester United won't be too keen to let go of a star player on a free transfer so they have to act fast. However, it seems that they are already thinking about other options. They are reportedly targeting Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak as a potential replacement for De Gea.

Meanwhile, the team is reportedly happy to have sent Alexis Sanchez off on a loan deal with Inter Milan this summer. According to The Sun, the former Barcelona/Arsenal star was not doing enough to deserve his astronomical wages.

Sanchez has made 45 appearances for the club, but has only scored 5 goals. That is hardly enough to justify his £500,000 a week salary. After a disappointing 2018/19 season in which they only finished 6th in the Premier League table, Manchester United will surely be on the lookout for players who can help them improve this season. It remains to be seen how hard they will try to keep De Gea.