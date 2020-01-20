Argentine footballer and Manchester United star Sergio Romero came across a horror car accident. The substitute goalkeeper's Lamborghini, worth £170,000, smashed through a roadside barrier while he was on his way to training at United's Carrington training base on Monday morning.

It has been known that Romero was travelling on the A6144M, which is also called the Carrington Spur.

Romero's white Lamborghini faced controlling difficulties on the road because of icy conditions. Fortunately, Romero successfully walked away from the incident, but the accident left the vehicle lodged underneath a barrier.

Although the internet was stormed with shocking photos of the wrecked Lamborghini, Man United officials have confirmed that Romero escaped unhurt.

Interestingly, the 32-year-old has even trained with the rest of the squad, hours after his team-mates lost 0-2 to Liverpool. Romero remained an unused substitute during his side's defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday night.

According to reports, police and traffic officers appeared near the scene of the incident. Additionally, traffic cones were also placed around the damaged vehicle. The back of the vehicle is reported to have been ripped apart.

Since moving to Old Trafford in 2015, Romero appeared in 53 matches for Manchester United. He has also won 96 caps for Argentina. In 2008, he married Eliana Guercio and as of now, the couple has two children together.

In spite of showcasing some brilliant international performances for Argentina, Romero has not been fully utilised at Old Trafford. He is used by United as a second-choice goalkeeper behind David De Gea. Romero is usually used only for cup games.

The Sun reports that back in 2017, the 6-feet 2-inches keeper upgraded from a £15,000 Fiat 500 to a Lamborghini. Besides this, he also owns a luxurious white Audi.

The Argentina international last played for the Red Devils during last week's FA Cup, which was his side's third-round replay win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. This marked Romero's ninth appearance of this season.

Romero has also played in four of United's Europa League games along with three matches in the League Cup. He is yet to feature in a Premier League game this ongoing football season.