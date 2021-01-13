Manchester United dethroned reigning champions Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table on Tuesday after a 0-1 victory against Burnley. The win has taken the Red Devils three points clear at the top.

Manchester United dominated the match but the first half ended goalless. In the second half, it was Paul Pogba who made a breakthrough with a volley in the 71st minute from a cross by Marcus Rashford. Pogba drilled the ball towards the net, but it took a deflection off Matthew London before going past Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

Burnley tried to find an equaliser but they were not able to register a single shot on target in regulation time. The hosts gave United a small scare during stoppage time with three decent attempts, but their last minute hustle was not enough to create a goal and salvage a point at home.

Manchester United now sits on top of the table after 17 games. This is unfamiliar territory for the current team. According to the BBC, the club has not achieved the same feat at this stage of the season since way back in 2012 during Sir Alex Ferguson's legendary reign.

The Red Devils have struggled to regain their past glory in the seven seasons since Ferguson's retirement. Even "The Special One," Jose Mourinho was unable to revive the team. David Moyes, who replaced Ferguson, did not have much luck either.

Things are finally looking up but we are only just 17 games into the season. Liverpool is only three points behind and there are still several months left in the season. Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be able to breathe a little bit easier, after having been one of those managers who always seem to be in danger of losing the job. However, he knows that there is no time to relax.

In fact, they will immediately be facing a "great test" as they go against Liverpool on Sunday. Manchester United will hardly have enough time to relish their time at the top before they are challenged by the title holders. Whoever wins the clash will be gaining a good amount of confidence and momentum in the title race.