Manchester United are reportedly under pressure to drop Antony Santos after Brazil excluded the striker over assault allegations.

Brazil have excluded Antony from the squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru in the ongoing international break. To replace the Manchester United striker, Brazil have called up Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, the national team confirmed on their official website.

Antony has been dropped from the Brazil national football team for their upcoming games this month following serious accusations made by his former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin – of physical assault and the claim that the player threatened to kill her and attacked her with a glass.

Brazil's statement

"Due to the facts that became public this Monday, involving Manchester United striker Antony, and that needs to be investigated, and in order to preserve the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian National Team and the CBF, the entity informs that the athlete has been withdrawn from the Brazilian team.

"To replace him, coach Fernando Diniz called Gabriel Jesus, who was pre-selected on a list of 36 players, sent to FIFA," the Brazilian Football Confederation statement read.

Antony's statement

Police in Sao Paulo and Greater Manchester are investigating the claims, which the Manchester United player has denied.

"I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made," Antony said on social media.

"I trust that the ongoing police investigations will demonstrate the truth about my innocence," wrote Antony in a statement.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it is "aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report."

Official statement by Antony tonight on Instagram regarding news of São Paulo court investigated him for domestic violence against ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin. 🚨⤵️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/KVUsTRqjiy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2023

Allegations against Antony

Antony's former girlfriend Cavallin, a DJ and an influencer, provided a media publication with photographs and WhatsApp messages. She alleged that Antony had first attacked her last year, when she was pregnant with their child and on holiday in Brazil. She claimed 23-year-old Antony became furious after spotting her in a nightclub he was also at, and "put her in the car, repeatedly assaulted her and threatened to throw her out of the car at high speed".

Antony allegedly attacked Cavallin again earlier this year on Jan. 15 "with a headbutt" in a Manchester hotel room, leaving her with a cut head that needed treatment from a doctor. This happened a day after the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Manchester City. She also accused Antony of punching her in the chest, causing damage to a silicone breast implant, which required corrective surgery.

Cavallin claimed that a third attack happened on May 8 this year when Antony "tried to attack her face with a glass" during an argument. While trying to defend herself, Cavallin said she had suffered a deep wound to a finger on her right hand which left the bone exposed.

The pair dated for two years, and were living together even while he was still playing for Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax, based in Amsterdam. Cavallin also moved to Manchester when Antony joined the Old Trafford side in 2022.

Cavallin has also claimed that Antony's own mother and a friend even witnessed one of the attacks. Since then, the influencer has returned to Brazil but has accused Antony of still sending her threats. Therefore, she has requested "protective measures" from the police.

Manchester United paid Ajax £84 million for Antony in the summer of 2022. The Brazilian striker has netted eight goals and three assists in 48 appearances in all competitions for the Old Trafford side.

Antony's exclusion from the Brazil national team has come just days after Mason Greenwood was forced to leave Manchester United despite rape charges against him being dropped.