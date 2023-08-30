Harry Maguire will reportedly stay put at Manchester United for the 2023-24 season due to the club's injury crisis.

Manchester United's growing injury list has a new addition with centre-back Raphael Varane the latest player to suffer an injury. Varane's injury could sideline him up to six weeks.

Having joined the Old Trafford side in the summer of 2021, Varane has had an injury-hit run. He has so far made just 66 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, while he has missed 34 games due to various injuries.

The extent of Varane's injury is still not known as Manchester United are yet to make an official statement about it.

Raphael Varane’s latest injury could see him miss up to six weeks 🩼



This is his record since signing for Manchester United.



Hard luck 🤕#PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/xG9gEVbCiu — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) August 30, 2023

Varane suffered the injury in Manchester United's comeback win over Nottingham Forest last weekend. Despite injury concerns from last season, Varane started each of the Red Devils' opening three matches of the 2023-24 Premier League, scoring against Wolves in their season-opener.

Harry Maguire was close to Man Utd exit

Following Varane and Lisandro Martinez's arrival at Manchester United, Maguire had fallen down the pecking order. With head coach Erik ten Hag asking the club to sell Maguire, the former captain seemed to have reached the end of his career in Manchester. The English defender was close to signing with West Ham after the London Stadium side agreed to pay £30m for the centre-back.

The deal collapsed when Maguire failed to agree personal terms with West Ham, who denied the player's demand of a £7m contract. However, reports recently began to reignite West Ham's interest in Maguire. But the move now looks unlikely considering Ten Hag now wants Maguire to step up and cover up for Varane.

The Dutch boss has decided to keep Maguire at Manchester United despite supposed interest from other clubs and the former captain could make a surprise return to the side while Varane continues to recover.

Man Utd gearing up for Arsenal game

Maguire, who has been at Old Trafford since 2019, is yet to make an appearance for the side in the 2023-24 season. He was an unused substitute for the two home clashes against Wolves and Nottingham Forest. Varane's injury may have come as a blessing in disguise for the English centre-back as he hopes to revive his dying career at Manchester United in the coming matches and impress Ten Hag.

Manchester United have a big game coming up on Saturday as they are scheduled to travel to London to take on Arsenal, last season's Premier League runners up. It is their final fixture before the international break. The Red Devils return to action on Sept. 16 when they host Brighton at Old Trafford in the English top-flight. With six points, Manchester United are currently eighth in the league table.

The beginning of the season has been marred with injuries for Ten Hag and Co, starting with new summer signing Mason Mount. The former Chelsea star sustained a knock during the Red Devils' loss at Tottenham. Luke Shaw is also out of action with a muscle strain.