Gareth Southgate's England have suffered a double injury blow ahead of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers and a friendly fixture in September. England will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish when they take on Ukraine and Scotland in the ongoing international break.

"The pair reported to St. George's Park on Monday but have since withdrawn from the Three Lions squad following checks on injuries sustained prior to camp," read England football team's statement.

England also confirmed that they have not called for any replacements ahead of their Euro Qualifiers clash against Ukraine on Sept. 9 at Poland's Wrocław Stadium. Following this, England are scheduled to travel to Glasgow to take on Scotland on Sept. 13 at Hampden Park.

Alexander-Arnold is set to return to Liverpool and will complete his rehabilitation under the supervision of the Reds' medical staff at the AXA Training Centre, the Anfield side confirmed on their website.

The 24-year-old defender was made Liverpool's vice-captain ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Alexander-Arnold has started each of Liverpool's opening four games in the Premier League and has an assist as well. During the Reds' 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday, the Liverpool-born player picked up a supposed hamstring injury. He was subbed off after 71 minutes at Anfield.

After Liverpool's latest victory against Villa, head coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Alexander-Arnold would undergo a scan to determine the severity of the injury. "I don't know exactly. I asked him, he said it's [his] hamstring. 'Not too serious' is his opinion, but we obviously have to wait for the scans and then we will know more," Klopp told reporters.

The win at Anfield on Sunday was a great moment for Alexander-Arnold as he had inherited the captain's armband for Liverpool against Villa. The Reds' regular captain Virgil van Dijk did not feature in the game as he was serving a suspension on the back of the red card that he picked up at Newcastle United.

While Alexander-Arnold's absence may be a concern for Liverpool, England boss Southgate has enough options at his disposal. England still have two right-backs in Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier to call on.

On the other hand, with Grealish out, England also do not lack attacking options, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden battling for a place in Southgate's starting XI. Manchester City star Grealish, who missed his club's 5-1 thrashing of Fulham, is out with a thigh injury.

England's previous two Euro Qualifying fixtures ended in big wins: 4-0 vs Malta and 7-0 vs North Macedonia.