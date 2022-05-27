●The global biometrics market is experiencing a great deal of growth at a CAGR of 17.5%

●MOSIP is an open-source platform for identity issuance and verification being adopted by multiple countries

●Mantra Softech's MOSIP compliant biometric sensors are used for National Foundational Identity use cases.

Sri Lanka and the Philippines are implementing biometrics in their modernized ID processes

Biometrics describes the processes through which a person's physical or behavioral characteristics are recognized, authenticated, or identified. Biometric systems compare the information which they receive to the biometric data which they have stored to perform their function. There are two categories of biometrics and these are physical and behavioral features. The physical features category comprises palm prints and veins, fingerprints, DNA, face recognition,retina and irises as well as the geometry of the hand. The behavioral features category comprises signature and voice recognition as well as typing patterns.

Global Biometrics Market

The global biometrics market was valued at $27.97 billion in the year 2021 by the research team at Imarc Group. They have predicted that the market will grow at a CAGR of 17.5% to reach a value of $74.42 billion by the year 2027. Factors that will drive the growth of the market include the ease of use and implementation of biometric systems, specifically because they are a cost-effective means of delivering a high level of security to businesses and individuals.

Governments, institutions, and private organizations widely use biometric technology to secure door access, note attendance and identify employees. Facilities that require the utmost security level tend to use biometric technology as this is a reliable way of keeping unwanted individuals at bay. These facilities tend to use automated biometric systems for convenience and security purposes.

Other factors which are driving the growth of the market include Microsoft approving three new USB based fingerprint scanners which are compatible with the biometric functionality of Windows 10. Improvements in biometric technology lead to multimodal biometrics that use more than one authentication characteristic. This combined approach is projected to deliver superior security performance and more reliable biometric recognition. The coronavirus pandemic has also had an effect on the biometrics market, with consumers opting for contact-free biometric options as a means of counteracting the spread of the virus.

Sri Lanka's & Philippines' Biometric Implementation

Sri Lanka will soon implement biometric identification into their process of issuing digital identification documents. This will require citizens to have all ten of their fingerprints scanned as well as their irises and faces. The objective of this process is to modernize and replace the old form of ID, which has since become obsolete. The country introduced its ID system during the 1970s but is currently falling behind other nations such as India and Nigeria. These nations implemented their ID systems after Sri Lanka but were quicker to modernize their systems.

Sri Lanka has been pursuing their project of modernization for several years and the ground work which is required to effectively implement the project has already been completed. In Fact,the country is yet to roll out a tender for eID. The nation has signed an MOU with MOSIP to create the foundation of their biometric ID system, which includes developing the template for the system. For POC of eID project, Mantra Softech's SBI1.0/L0 enrollment devices Morphs and Matis X were used.

Philippines signed MOU with MOSIP for the creation of an ID system that is inclusive, safe and empowering to individuals. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) achieved a new milestone by successfully registering over 60 million Filipinos for Step 2 Registration of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) in March 2022. Mantra Softech won the first tender for SBI2.0/L1 fingerprint authentication devices from Philsys along with their local partner in the country.

Mantra Softech

Mantra Softech is the largest biometric company in India and they have recently made the announcement that their MORPHS, MATIS X, and MFS500 LX biometric enrollment and authentication devices have successfully passed a self-compliance test. This test is based on the Modular Open Source Identity Platform's (MOSIP) SBI 2.0 specification.

Sri Lanka and the Philippines are using the previously mentioned devices in their Unique Digital Identity Pilot Implementation projects which use biometrics as a means of improving and modernizing their ID systems. These devices are the first fingerprint scanners being used in projects like this that are compliant with the MOSIP specification.

The Mantra devices will lead to a result which is both reliable and safe for the purposes of security and authentication. This will be true for the implementation of these devices in both Sri Lanka and the Philippines. While the modular MOSIP architecture will provide easy to use configuration and customization to both nations. This will enable them the flexibility to develop the foundation of their digital ID systems cost-effectively. Mantra has also won the first-ever tender for SBI2.0/L authentication devices in the Philippines.

Hiren Bhandari who is the Technical Director at Mantra Softech has stated that, "Digital ID systems that are well-designed have the potential to alter government and service delivery, and through [the] MOSIP platform, Mantra is committed to assisting countries in establishing ID as a crucial piece of digital infrastructure".

Final Thoughts

The global biometrics market is on the rise thanks to the increasing adoption of biometric technology in both the public and private spheres for various purposes. The market's growth is also driven by countries modernizing their identification infrastructures, such as Sri Lanka and the Philippines. Mantra Softech and MOSIP are collaborating in this regard to provide high-quality devices and software to allow for the seamless integration of biometrics into the process of identification.