Imagine preparing for your flight, only to discover a device you've owned for years, perhaps even a decade, is prohibited from boarding.

For many travellers, this surprising reality has hit home, as a particular smartphone released an astonishing 10 years ago is banned from US flights.

Pertinently, this outdated piece of tech is still causing issues and one wonders if the phone in the pocket is the one in question.

Why the Note 7 Endures on the No-Fly List

A TikTok clip posted on 6 June has revived discussions about the notorious Galaxy Note 7. This smartphone is prohibited from flights because its battery can overheat, leading to a potential explosion or fire.

In a video that quickly gained 2.5 million views, TikTokker K-Shawn Brower (@malckbro) captured an airport warning sign. It clearly stated: 'FAA BANNED ITEM / Samsung Galaxy Note 7 / Individuals may NOT transport this device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked baggage on flights to, from, or within the US.'

The FAA has banned Samsung Galaxy note 7 cell phones so if you have one then you either have to get rid of it or not fly! 👇👇👇🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/C65EI0fLG5 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 7, 2025

The phone remains on the TSA's official no-fly list, and authorities have made it clear that it is permanently grounded.

The agency's website states: 'The U.S. Department of Transportation, with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, have issued an emergency order to ban all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone devices from air transportation in the United States.'

'Individuals who own or possess a Samsung Galaxy Note7 device may not transport the device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked baggage on flights to, from, or within the United States,' the statement further explained.

Public Reaction and the Root Cause

Some surprised viewers quickly took to the social media video's comment section, keen to understand the situation. Others, however, already knew the reason. 'Why is it banned?' one person inquired, while another humorously remarked, 'Not me watching this on my Samsung Galaxy Note 7.'

Someone else replied, 'That phone is from 2016. It's almost 10 years old. Nobody should have that phone anymore because it's too outdated. After a while, Google stops doing updates for older phones.'

Samsung confirms Note 7 smartphones caught on fire because of faulty batteries https://t.co/B0bt2rUYyc pic.twitter.com/HdQUZoBQAQ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 23, 2017

Another user added, 'probably because it's been known to have issues with its battery that can spontaneously catch fire. there's videos of it all over the internet, some of them are older but there's lots of videos of it.' As Indy100 reported, Samsung conducted a 'thorough investigation and found a battery cell issue.'

The company further added, 'To date (as of 1 September) there have been 35 cases that have been reported globally and we are currently conducting a thorough inspection with our suppliers to identify possible affected batteries in the market. However, because our customers' safety is an absolute priority at Samsung, we have stopped sales of the Galaxy Note 7.'

New Rules for Battery-Powered Devices

In other news, The Post reported last month that the TSA has restricted another key travel item. Following a recent FAA advisory, portable chargers and power banks are now prohibited from checked luggage.

Under the updated regulations, any device containing lithium-ion or lithium-metal batteries, such as power banks and phone charging cases, must now travel in carry-on luggage only. These items are no longer permitted in checked bags.

'When a carry-on bag is checked at the gate or at planeside, all spare lithium batteries and power banks must be removed from the bag and kept with the passenger in the aircraft cabin. The battery terminals must be protected from short circuit,' the FAA said.

Almost all portable chargers rely on lithium batteries, meaning the majority of travellers carrying this useful holiday accessory are affected by the new prohibition. It appears both TikTok and the TSA are very aware of volatile devices and popular trends.