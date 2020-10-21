The Parc des Princes bore witness to another magical evening in the career of Marcus Rashford. The visiting footballer outshined Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe once again as Manchester United took home a 1-2 victory in their opening match for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League season.

It was a devastating feeling of deja vu for PSG as the re-lived their loss against the Red Devils from 19 months ago. That was a round-of-16 match in the same competition wherein Rashford scored a penalty in the closing minutes of the game to eliminate the Ligue 1 champions.

Last night, the two clubs faced each other again and Rashford scored an 87th minute winner to take home three points in their opening group stage match.

Much has been said about Mbappe in the past few years including speculations of a potentially record-breaking deal to the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid. He has won four league titles with PSG as well as the World Cup. However, it appears that Rashford has come out in front of the highly-valued French star whenever they have a head-on clash.

"Marcus is a good footballer and he has quality," said Man U manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. "He took his goal very well and he has developed to be a very good striker. Both players seem very humble and hard working. It's nice to see them succeed," he told BBC.

Mbappe had his moments, but David de Gea did well to deny his efforts.

"As a striker, in the game late on, that's the mentality. You might only get one chance. It gets us the three points," said Rashford, while speaking about his goal. With his recent success, the football community is starting to pay more attention. It remains to be seen if Rashford's performances will result in massive offers from some of the other prominent clubs.

Meanwhile, former United captain Rio Ferdinand shared his thoughts on what Rashford needs to improve. "The difference between Rashford and Mbappe is when Mbappe gets the ball I'm on the edge of my seat because he shapes up to go for goal. Marcus will have a look up and think about it a bit more," he said.