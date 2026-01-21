Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are at the centre of heightened public interest following their candid discussion about working together on Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell's forthcoming adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel.

The film, scheduled for release on 13 February 2026, reimagines the sweeping, doomed romance of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff — a narrative famed for its emotional ferocity and tragic intensity.

Robbie, 35, and Elordi, 28, have been sharing snippets from the production in interviews, underscoring an immersive set environment that appears to reflect the passion of the story itself.

How Close Did They Get?

In a recent interview with Fandango, Robbie drew attention for her unusually candid description of her relationship with Elordi during filming. She explained that her emotional attachment to the cast is often deep, saying: 'I'm so codependent with people I work with and I love everyone so much ... I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob too.'

Robbie went on to describe how Elordi's regular presence near her during early shoots made his absence noticeable, likening her reaction to feeling 'like a kid without their blanket.' She recounted: 'I was like ... Where is Jacob right now? And they're like, he's just doing a costume change.'

Elordi also reflected positively on their dynamic, calling the experience 'pretty profound' and emphasising the creative immersion they shared on set.

Fans Question Their On-Set Bond

Robbie's openness quickly stirred reactions online. Social media users acknowledged the professionalism behind such close work relationships, but a noticeable vein of commentary steered towards Robbie's personal life.

One comment on Reddit stated: 'Isn't she married? And like, has a kid with her husband?' On X, one user posted a meme with a caption: 'I can feel the husband's pain.'

Other fans speculated that both the actors' comments were part of the film's promotional strategy. 'It's PR — made up and overemphasised to romanticise the movie and make audiences empathise with the characters, so more people go watch it,' one comment read. Another added, 'I love Margot, but I worry the promo for this movie is going to be somewhat unbearable.'

I can feel the husband's pain. pic.twitter.com/H2eiUY7Xsz — Dr. Trader | Mills (DVM) 🩺📊💰 (@Lor_dmills) January 21, 2026

Comment

by u/hairtie1 from discussion

in Fauxmoi

Inside Margot Robbie's Family Life

Away from the prying eyes of Hollywood's spotlight, Robbie's personal life has centred around her marriage and family.

The actress has been married to British film producer Tom Ackerley since 2016. The couple first met while working on the set of Suite Française in 2013 and kept their courtship largely private before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.

In October 2024, Robbie and Ackerley welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Multiple outlets confirmed the news shortly after photos of Robbie's baby bump appeared in mid‑2024 and her pregnancy was widely reported later that year. Despite being major figures in entertainment, the pair deliberately maintain a low profile.

Though her recent comments about her on‑set bond with Elordi drew attention online, these remarks have to be understood within the context of her professional life rather than any suggestion of issues with her marriage.

A Peek at Jacob Elordi's Romantic Status

Meanwhile, Elordi's love life has been a topic of frequent media attention, marked by a series of high‑profile relationships. Best known for his roles in Euphoria (2019), Priscilla (2023), and most recently Frankenstein (2025), Elordi has historically kept his personal affairs relatively private.

For several years, he was in a widely discussed on‑again, off‑again relationship with influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, beginning in 2021. The pair reunited multiple times over the course of their relationship, including a reconciliation in mid‑2023, but ultimately split for good in late 2025. However, Page Six recently reported that Elordi and Giannulli were spotted together at the New York City screening of Frankenstein, reigniting brief reconciliation rumours.

Before Giannulli, Elordi was linked to several other well‑known figures, such as model Kaia Gerber and actress Joey King.

And they're back. Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli reunited in New York City more than two months after they “fully” split. 📸: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/EWjdWzqslJ — Page Six (@PageSix) January 15, 2026

What to Expect From the Film

Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights is scheduled to hit the screens next month, featuring Robbie and Elordi in leading roles. The film adapts Emily Brontë's classic novel, exploring the turbulent, obsessive love between the two central characters.

Alongside a talented supporting cast, Robbie and Elordi reportedly immersed themselves in the story, developing close on-set dynamics to capture the intensity of their roles. The adaptation promises sweeping moorland visuals, dramatic performances, and a focus on emotional depth to balance the romance and darker tone of the original tale.