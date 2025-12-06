Bhavitha Mandava, a 25-year-old architecture graduate, is making history on the global stage after becoming the first Indian model to open the prestigious Chanel Métiers d'Art 2026 show. While she was pursuing a very different career path before she was scouted, she successfully pivoted to become a global fashion sensation.

She achieved a new milestone by becoming the first-ever Indian model to lead the Chanel show that took place on 2 December 2025 at the abandoned Bowery subway station in New York City. Mandava's historic moment unfolded at the unexpected venue, yet she shone brilliantly despite the unconventional backdrop.

Meet Bhavitha Mandava: The Accidental Breakout Star on the Runway

Mandava is a Hyderabad native who initially pursued an architecture degree at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. She furthered her interest in technology and innovation by completing a master's degree in Integrated Design & Media at New York University. She specialised in Human-Computer Interaction.

In her LinkedIn profile, Mandava describes herself as a 'Product Designer based in New York City with a background in Architecture.' She states that her focus is on bridging human experiences with emerging tech through empathetic storytelling and fostering genuine human connections.

Before her modelling career took off, she was affiliated with the NYU MakerSpace as a Communications Specialist.

How Mandava Was Discovered and Launched Her Modelling Career

Mandava's entry into fashion was unplanned. But two weeks before the 2025 Spring/Summer fashion season, Bottega Veneta's then-creative director Mattheiu Blazy spotted her while waiting on a platform in the New York subway. Blazy cast her in the show himself.

This chance discovery immediately launched her directly into the elite circles of luxury fashion. Mandava's swift rise in the fashion scene is now celebrated as a point of pride by her family and the entire nation of India.

The Chanel Métiers d'Art Show 2026 is one of the most prestigious events on the fashion calendar. It showcased the intricate craftsmanship of the maison's artisanal partners. The show, staged in a similar setting to her discovery, symbolised a triumphant 'full circle' moment for her rising career.

Going Viral With Margot Robbie

Mandava's captivating story–from her subway discovery to her first runway show–made her an instant viral sensation. Her Chanel debut amplified this status. The 25-year-old is now generating even more buzz for a selfie with Hollywood star Margot Robbie. The accompanying caption suggests a shared moment of disbelief.

'Margot Robbie and I, freaking out about how this is our life,' the Indian beauty wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the selection for the opening spot in high-profile fashion events is a privilege typically reserved for the industry's most established supermodels. With Mandava securing that spot at the recent Chanel Métiers d'Art 2026 show, she officially solidified her standing as a major new player in high fashion.