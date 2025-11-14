The much-anticipated trailer of Wuthering Heights, the movie adaptation of Emily Brontë's most celebrated novel, is finally out, and fans are once again going crazy over the sizzling chemistry between the two leads, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

The film, directed by Emerald Fennell, is set for a Valentine's Weekend 2026 theatrical release, placing its central, turbulent relationship at the forefront. This is underscored through a series of striking visual moments that highlight the pair's on-screen intensity.

The trailer arrives two months after the teaser first hinted at Fennell's approach to the story, emphasising the emotional volatility between Catherine and Heathcliff. The new preview is set to Charli XCX's 'Chains of Love,' a track written specifically for the film as part of the singer's Wuthering Heights album.

As the fans await the film's release, the trailer has sparked plenty of buzz. Here are eight key moments that showcase Robbie and Elordi's charged screen presence.

1. Conversation About the Future

A young Catherine and Heathcliff are shown sitting on the Yorkshire moors by the cliff talking about their future plans, where Heathcliff expresses his wishes to become rich and have a wife. To which Catherine responds with 'A wife?', clearly jealous.

2. The Rain Sequence

A storm-drenched moment shows Catherine and Heathcliff close together in the downpour. By the looks of it, this can be the scene where the two childhood friends give in to their feelings for each other.

Their proximity in the rain marks one of the trailer's most transparent displays of shared intensity, capturing a turning point in their relationship.

3. The Black-White-Red Entrance

Robbie appears in a white lace top paired with a striking white-and-red Victorian skirt, standing beside Elordi's wealthy Heathcliff, who is dressed in classic black gentleman's attire. In one scene, the pair make an entrance to a parlour room together, showcasing how great they look next to each other.

4. Heathcliff's Return

Elordi's Heathcliff re-enters the narrative, emerging from the mist after time away. Catherine is shown pausing in a foggy meadow as she turns and sees him, a moment that visually amplifies the emotional weight of their reunion.

5. The Second Rain Moment

Following Heathcliff's return, the trailer revisits the rain motif. The two characters face each other again in a storm, with the footage emphasising the unresolved history that resurfaces between them. The moment is labelled as very 'book-coded' by fans, as Heathcliff asks Cathy 'So kiss me. And let us both be damned.'

6. Catherine in Mourning Clothes

Another shot features Robbie in severe black attire and a black veil associated with mourning, with Heathcliff standing next to her, also in black. It is a quiet, tense moment that highlights the layered grief and attachment between the characters.

7. The Dinner Table Exchange

At a candlelit table, Catherine and Heathcliff exchange a sustained look across the setting as he smokes a cigar and passes a smirk to her. The restrained environment contrasts sharply with the underlying tension, capturing the emotional friction for which Brontë's story is known.

8. The Close-Up of Catherine

The trailer closes in on Catherine's eyes in a quiet scene, focusing on Robbie's expression as she studies Heathcliff's face with all the emotions and yearning as he asks her to kiss him. The shot centres the character's inner conflict and longing, echoing the tone of the source novel.

Anticipating the 2026 Premiere

With visually striking scenes, a modern musical backdrop, and the intensity between Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, Wuthering Heights positions itself as a major 2026 release. The trailer suggests that Fennell's interpretation will lean fully into the emotional extremes that have made Brontë's story endure for generations.