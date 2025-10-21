Margot Robbie, once the unstoppable force behind Barbie's billion-dollar triumph, is facing a rare stumble.

Robbie is reportedly facing career stress and marital strain after her latest film underperformed, sparking speculation that the pressure has begun affecting her partnership with producer Tom Ackerley.

Her latest film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, failed to ignite the global box office, prompting questions about whether Hollywood's most bankable actress can recapture her winning streak.

While industry watchers stress that one setback doesn't define her, the pressure on Robbie and her production company has undeniably intensified.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Falters At the Box Office

Released in September 2025, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey was positioned as Robbie's next prestige project after Barbie. Co-starring Colin Farrell, the romantic fantasy was produced under LuckyChap Entertainment and distributed globally by Sony Pictures.

Despite a sizeable marketing push and favourable pre-release buzz, the film underperformed, grossing roughly $89 million worldwide against a reported $120 million budget.

Industry analysts cited an uneven tone and marketing confusion as factors behind its muted reception. Critics described the film as 'ambitious but tonally inconsistent,' though many praised Robbie's performance as heartfelt and technically strong.

According to Globe Magazine, the Australian actress has been under intense pressure following the disappointing box-office results.

The setback has weighed heavily on Robbie, both personally and professionally. 'She poured her heart into it,' one source said. 'It wasn't just a film to her it was supposed to prove she could deliver another big win. Now she's feeling the fallout.'

Career Setbacks and Growing Pressure

Robbie, 35, and her husband, Tom Ackerley, also 35, have worked side by side for years through their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, the studio behind Barbie, Promising Young Woman, and I, Tonya. While their creative partnership has been credited with shaping Robbie's career, Globe Magazine reports that the pair's close working relationship has become a source of tension.

'The stress of back-to-back projects and high expectations has taken a toll. They're together all the time on set, at meetings, at home, and when something flops, it hits them both. But Margot takes it harder.'

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, co-starring Colin Farrell, was financed and produced through LuckyChap. Despite a sizeable budget and marketing push, the film struggled to connect with audiences, with reviewers calling it 'ambitious but uneven.'

'Technically, it wasn't a LuckyChap misfire alone, but it's tied to them,' a source said. 'The pressure to repeat the magic of Barbie is enormous. Margot feels the whole industry is watching.'

High Stakes for 'Wuthering Heights'

The couple are now focusing on their next major project: a modern reimagining of Wuthering Heights, starring Robbie and Jacob Elordi, set for release in 2026. Insiders say this project represents a crucial test for both LuckyChap's reputation and the couple's confidence.

'It's not just another movie, it's a make-or-break moment for them as a creative team,' said a Globe Magazine insider. 'If it's a hit, it reaffirms everything they've built. If not, the questions about their partnership, both professional and personal, will only grow louder.'

Despite the rumours, Robbie has remained publicly optimistic. In a recent interview, she said, 'Tom and I built something we're proud of. We know the risks that come with it.'

A Marriage Under Pressure, But Still United

Friends close to the couple told Globe Magazine that Robbie and Ackerley remain devoted to one another despite the strain. 'They've been through ups and downs before,' said one friend. 'This is just another chapter. They're strong, but the stakes are high.'

As another insider put it: 'Margot's not done proving herself. She's one of the most driven people in Hollywood. If anyone can turn pressure into success, it's her.'

Hollywood's Enduring Faith in Margot Robbie

Despite speculation of a slump, Robbie remains among the industry's most in-demand talents. She is attached to several upcoming projects, including a Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff and an untitled Ocean's Eleven prequel. Her combination of bankability, critical acclaim, and production savvy continues to make her a fixture in studio strategy conversations across Los Angeles.

As one producer told The Hollywood Reporter: 'Margot doesn't panic, she recalibrates. She knows exactly how to turn a miss into momentum.'