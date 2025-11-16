Emma Stone has been named the most beautiful woman in the world, according to a new study that applied the ancient Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty.

The mathematical formula measuring facial symmetry and proportion gave the Oscar-winning actress a score of 94.72%. Researchers used computerised facial mapping to assess features including the eyes, lips, jawline, and forehead.

Stone narrowly beats Zendaya, who scored 94.37%, and Beyoncé, who came tenth with 92.4%.

Dr. Julian De Silva, who led the study at the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London, said Stone's consistent excellence across all features secured her the top spot.

Who are in the Top 10 Golden Ratio Beauty List?

Also called Phi, the Golden Ratio is a mathematical principle dating back to the Greeks, often used in art and architecture to measure beauty and proportion. For faces, it examines ratios such as the distance from the hairline to the eyes, eyes to the bottom of the nose, and nose to chin.

The closer the measurements approach the ideal ratio of 1.618, the more 'perfect' the face is considered.

Stone excelled in all key facial areas, receiving 97% for her jawline, 95.6% for her lips, and 94.2% for her eyebrows. According to The Daily Mail, Dr. De Silva explained that her consistency across all measures, rather than having a single standout feature, distinguished her from other contenders.

Zendaya scored 94.37% with particularly high marks for her lips at 99.5% and forehead at 98%. Dr. De Silva noted her near-uniform excellence in most categories, explaining that the minor differences in measurements accounted for Stone edging ahead.

Other notable stars included Freida Pinto (94.34%), Vanessa Kirby (94.31%), and Jenna Ortega, who achieved the highest score for forehead beauty at 99.6%, but ranked lower in overall face shape.

1. Emma Stone – 94.72%

2. Zendaya - 94.37%

3. Freida Pinto - 94.34%

4. Vanessa Kirby - 94.31%

5. Jenna Ortega - 93.91%

6. Olivia Rodrigo - 93.71%

7. Margot Robbie - 93.43

8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - 93.41%

9. Tang Wei - 93.08%

10. Beyoncé - 92.4%

Is the Golden Ratio Scientifically Accurate?

The Golden Ratio has been used for centuries to guide artists and architects, including Leonardo da Vinci in his famous Vitruvian Manin 1490. This was inspired by the writings of the ancient Roman architect Vitruvius. Vitruvius believed that the human body's proportions reflected universal harmony and could guide architecture.

Da Vinci combined art and science to illustrate this concept, showing how a perfectly proportioned human figure could fit within both a circle and a square. In his drawing, he demonstrated that the body's symmetry, ratios, and balance mirrored nature's order.

Applying this principle to faces allows researchers to measure symmetry and proportions in unprecedented precision.

Dr. De Silva used advanced computerised facial mapping techniques, showing how technology can quantify physical attributes once considered purely subjective.

'These brand-new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful', he said, noting applications for both aesthetic surgery and human perception.

However, it's worth highlighting that the study only reinforces the idea that beauty can be mathematically evaluated, while also looking at subtle differences that make one celebrity above another.

Most importantly, the concept cannot account for personality or charisma, as it only provides a standardised approach to assessing physical aesthetics. Beauty is still perceived differently across cultures and individuals, influenced by personal taste, social norms, and media exposure.