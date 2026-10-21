Veronica Ramirez, of Laurel, Maryland, has been wondering what happened to her husband, Julian Curo Churata, 47, for three weeks now. He seemed fine when they talked on the phone on 27 September 2026.

But when Curo Churata failed to call on 28 September, Ramirez knew something was wrong—her husband had never missed a daily call since his arrest on 27 June for allegedly being in the country illegally. Curo Churata had been working with a work authorisation permit that expired in 2024.

How Did Julian Curo Churata Die?

'No one from the detention center ever called to tell me he was sick or that they were transferring him to a health center or hospital—nothing,' Ramirez told The Washington Post in Spanish. As of 20 October 2026, Ramirez still doesn't know what happened.

She said that ICE informed her on 29 September that Curo Churata had died that morning. The Richwood Correctional Centre in Monroe, Louisiana, reportedly found Curo Churata in 'medical distress' on 28 September, and staff took him to Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center after 8 pm.

According to the medical centre's records cited by the report, Curo Churata arrived at 10:26 pm on 28 September—the centre is about a seven-minute drive from the detention facility. Correctional centre officers described Curo Churata's condition as 'lethargic and unresponsive' throughout the day on 28 September.

Further, the hospital record noted that Curo Churata's condition had deteriorated, with staff stating that 'he remained withdrawn and only produced incomprehensible sounds'. Hospital records listed Curo Churata's immediate cause of death as cardiac arrest due to septic shock at 4:01 am on 29 September.

What Happened According to ICE

ICE released a statement on 1 October about Curo Churata's death, stating that he was given 'proper medical care' during detention. An official letter also informed Ramirez: 'Your husband died on Sept. 29, 2026. His cause of death is still being determined.'

But Ramirez hasn't heard from the agency since. 'That's what tears me apart the most, because every night I just keep wondering: What happened?' asked Ramirez. 'I just can't make sense of it.'

The Department of Homeland Security said an autopsy would determine the official cause of death. The Ouachita Parish coroner's office, which was assigned to conduct the autopsy, said it had not completed the report as of Monday, 19 October.

'He wasn't a criminal,' Ramirez said. 'All he wanted to do in this country was work. He paid his taxes; he wanted a better future for his children and for me... He didn't deserve this at all.'

She has since hired a lawyer. 'I want justice. I want the truth told, and I want them to take responsibility if they had anything to do with this. They need to tell the truth and let the real story come to light,' Ramirez added.

'There is mounting information that Richwood ignored Mr. Curo Churata's urgent medical needs, showing a complete disregard for his life,' said Max Schoening, a civil rights attorney with Qureshi Law representing Ramirez.

Elected Officials Want an Investigation

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen said that Curo Churata was the 37th person to die in ICE detention in the past year. 'There must be a full independent investigation into his death. Not another dime for this lawlessness,' he said on social media.

Julián Curo-Churata, a 47-year-old father of 2 from Laurel, MD, died in ICE custody last month.



Julián was the 37th person to die in ICE detention in the past year.



There must be a full independent investigation into his death. Not another dime for this lawlessness. pic.twitter.com/7mD64GTI4b — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) October 8, 2026

Rep. Glenn Ivey, who represents Maryland's 4th Congressional District, also said in a statement: 'His family deserves answers, and the American people deserve accountability and transparency. No one should lose their life in federal custody.'